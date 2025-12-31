College Park Drops First of Two-Game Set to Birmingham Squadron, 132-108

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - In their third game in four days, the College Park Skyhawks (1-4) dropped a 132-108 contest to the Birmingham Squadron (3-2) on Tuesday night.

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan finished with a team-high 24 points and three rebounds in 34 minutes. The 6-8 wing has made 25 threes over his last five games (25-45 3FGM, .555 3FG%), the second-most triples made over a five-game stretch in Skyhawks history (Armoni Brooks, 26, 2020).

Both Tyler Polley and Kobe Johnson recorded career high marks in tonight's contest. Polley finished with a career-high 20 points, shooting 7-10 from the field, while Johson added 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 31 minutes. Johnson recorded 12 of his 16 points in the first half, the highest scoring half of his career.

The Squadron jumped out to an early 11-point lead in the first quarter, capitalizing off turnovers and scoring in transition. The Skyhawks settled in later in the period, responding with a 15-5 run with five made threes to cut the deficit to just one point at the end of the quarter.

Both teams continued to fight for control of the game, as the second quarter saw six lead changes and five ties. The Squadron outscored the Skyhawks 17-9 in the final five minutes of the quarter to take a 59-54 lead into the second half.

The Squadron used their momentum from the end of the first half to expand their lead in the third quarter, scoring 40 points in the quarter and led by as many as 23, taking a 99-78 lead into the game's final period.

Birmingham continued their second half dominance through the fourth quarter, leading to a 132-108 victory. Jayden Springer scored 15 points in the first half and finished the game with 31 points, five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes. D.J. Carton followed closely behind, scoring 26 points to go along with six assists in 28 minutes of action.

The Skyhawks will take on the Squadron in a rematch to finish off their four game homestand on Jan. 1 at 7 p.m., airing on ESPN+.







