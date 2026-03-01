Armstrong Career-High Not Enough, Legends Fall to Valley Suns

Published on February 28, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (6-18) were defeated 112-105 by the Valley Suns (9-16) on Saturday night at Comerica Center.

Texas led 88-80 entering the fourth quarter after a strong first half and a balanced offensive effort, but Valley closed the game on a 32-17 run in the final frame to secure the win.

Mark Armstrong delivered a career-high 31 points shooting 51.7% from the field to lead the Legends. AJ Johnson, on assignment from the Dallas Mavericks, added 27 points on an efficient 10-of-14 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line, along with 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Matt Cross contributed 18 points and a team-high 13 rebounds, while Trey Townsend added 9 points and dished out 6 assists.

The Suns were led by Khaman Maluach, who finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds. Sean McDermott added 22 points, including six three-pointers, and CJ Huntley recorded 20 points and 15 rebounds. Valley dominated the glass, outrebounding Texas 58-40, including 23 offensive rebounds.

The Legends return to action on the road against the Memphis Hustle on March 3rd. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

