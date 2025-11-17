Hustle Lose 125-111 to Spurs

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 125-111 by the Austin Spurs (4-0) at Landers Center.

GG Jackson II paced Memphis with 22 points and nine rebounds. Charlie Brown Jr. registered 18 points and five assists. Evan Gilyard tallied 15 points and four steals. Paul Zilinskas added 14 points off the bench. DeJon Jarreau contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Kyle Mangas led Austin with 22 points and four steals. Jamaree Bouyea scored 21 points. Riley Minix totaled 18 points and six rebounds. David Jones Garcia added 18 points off the bench.

Austin led Memphis by five at the halftime break and closed the third quarter on a 34-17 run to take a 21-point advantage. The Spurs led by as many as 25 in the final frame.

The Spurs outscored Memphis 62-46 in the paint. The Spurs scored 26 points off turnovers and 19 fast break points. Memphis dished out 22 assists.

Memphis' four-game home stand continues with a matchup against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start at just $15 and are available for purchase at memphishustle.com/ticket-central or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Additionally, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or 'like' Memphis Hustle on Facebook.







NBA G League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.