Swarm Announce Sellout Ahead of November 19 Education Day Game against Raptors 905

Published on November 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, announced today that the team's annual Education Day game, presented by Novant Health, has officially sold out. The Swarm will host Raptors 905 on Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. ET inside the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

This year's first of two school day games will welcome more than 2,100 students, teachers and chaperones from 20 schools across the Piedmont Triad for a unique combination of basketball, learning and community engagement. The Swarm's second school day game is scheduled for March 4, STEM Day, presented by HondaJet, against the Long Island Nets.

"Education Day has become one of the signature events on our schedule each year," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "We're thrilled to see such an incredible response from our local schools and community partners. The energy these students bring creates one of the most exciting atmospheres of the season, and it reflects our commitment to inspiring young learners throughout the Triad."

The sellout marks the 27th in franchise history and its first during its 10th-anniversary season.

The Swarm enter the matchup carrying an undefeated 4-0 record, its best start to any regular season or Tip-Off Tournament slate in team history. Greensboro is coming off a record-setting performance, posting a franchise-record 145 points in Saturday's win over the Delaware Blue Coats, 145-129. 

Tickets for Thursday's contest against the Raptors 905 are still available and can be purchased here. For more information about the Greensboro Swarm or to buy tickets to upcoming home games, call 336-907-3600 or visit gsoswarm.com.







