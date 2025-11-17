South Bay Lakers Stay Unbeaten with Win over Rip City

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Rip City Remix, 113-111, Sunday night at UCLA Health Training Center to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Forward Drew Timme led South Bay with a game-high 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds. Los Angeles Lakers two-way guard Chris Mañon recorded his second double-double of the season, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Guard R.J. Davis added 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes.

Six Lakers scored in double figures, including guard Kobe Bufkin, who tallied 16 points and seven rebounds in his South Bay debut. Forward Tevian Jones contributed 15 points (6-8 FG) and six rebounds as a reserve, while center Kylor Kelley added 11 points (5-7 FG), six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes.

South Bay led 88-73 after a 40-point third quarter on 62 percent shooting from the floor. Rip City closed the gap by outscoring South Bay 38-25 in the fourth quarter, however Rip City forward Blake Hinson's buzzer-beating three-pointer fell short, sealing South Bay's third win of the season.

Rip City also had six players score in double figures, including all five starters. Two-way guard Javonte Cooke led the Remix with 23 points and eight rebounds. Portland Trail Blazers center Yang Hansen, on assignment with Rip City, added 21 points (8-16 FG), nine rebounds and three blocks in 30 minutes, while center Liam Robbins added 11 points and five rebounds as a reserve.

South Bay visits the Salt Lake City Stars on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. PT before returning home Friday, Nov. 21 to face the Santa Cruz Warriors at 7 p.m. PT.







