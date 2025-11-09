Lakers Earn 39-Point Win on Opening-Night Against the Suns

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers defeated the Valley Suns 144-105 on Saturday night, as second-year head coach Zach Guthrie guided the Lakers to their first win of the Tip-Off Tournament at home.

Lakers forward Drew Timme led all scorers with 34 points (10-20 FG, 1-4 3FG, 7-9 FT), adding 11 rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes. Timme opened with 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3FG, 3-5 FT) in the first quarter while the Lakers held the Suns to 14 total points in the frame. Guard RJ Davis scored 31 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 3FG, 3-3 FT) in his G League debut, along with six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in 32 minutes. Forward Tevian Jones added 24 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3FG, 2-2 FT) with eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 37 minutes. Forward Luke Goode finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-9 3FG), including 13 in the second quarter (5-7 FG, 3-5 3FG). Six Lakers scored in double figures, including two-way guard Chris Mañon, who totaled 16 points (5-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and four blocks in 31 minutes, and Anton Watson, who added 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 29 minutes.

South Bay outshot the Suns 50.5 to 38.9 percent from the field and 50.0 to 19.0 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers never trailed in the game and saw their largest lead balloon to 40 points.

The Suns had five players score in double figures, including four of five starters. Two-way guard Koby Brea led the team with 20 points (8-18 FG, 3-11 3FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 34 minutes. Center CJ Huntley added 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 27 minutes. Guard Damion Baugh scored 15 points (3-16 FG, 5-5 FT), forward Tyrese Samuel added 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), and guard Jaden Shackelford had 11 points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3FG, 2-2 FT).

The South Bay Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back tomorrow night against the Valley Suns at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center.







