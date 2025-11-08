Remix Roll Past Warriors, 120-107, in Season Opener

Published on November 8, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Santa Cruz, Calif. - The Rip City Remix opened the 2025-26 NBA G League season with a convincing 120-107 victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena. The Remix jumped out to an early lead, racking up 40 points in the first frame. Rip City led from wire-to-wire and by as many as 23 points midway through the second quarter.

Santa Cruz fought back late, cutting the deficit to single digits in the fourth quarter, but the Remix's early cushion proved too much to overcome.

Former Warrior standout and current Remix forward Blake Hinson set the tone early with a 13-point first quarter and ended the night with a tally of 24 points (10-13 FG), along with three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Dillon Jones flirted with a triple-double earning just shy with 19 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists on the night. Two-Way player Javonte Cooke added 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Making an impact off the bench, Sean Pedulla contributed 17 points and five rebounds in the victory. Alex Reese also scored in double-figures, adding in 13 points along with six rebounds. The Remix capitalized on 20 points off of 21 total turnovers for Santa Cruz.

LJ Cryer led all scorers with 25 points, including six three-pointers, for the Warriors. Marques Bolden and Trey Galloway each contributed 15 points in the home loss, while Jack Clark scored 17 off the bench.

NEXT UP: The Remix will face the Warriors again tomorrow for the second game of a back-to-back weekend series. The game tips off at 7:00 p.m. and fans can tune in on the NBA G League website or on the G League App.







NBA G League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.