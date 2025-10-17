The Rip City Remix Host Fan Fest Presented by Wilson at Local Elementary School

Published on October 17, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, are set to host the 2025 Fan Fest presented by Wilson on Oct.17, 2025, at Boise Elliot Elementary School. The Remix are continuing their commitment to uplift and support local basketball initiatives all throughout the 2025-26 season.

Head Coach Jonah Herscu and coaching staff will be leading a PE class of fifth grade students to develop core basketball skills in a fun and engaging setting. This event is intended to encourage the next generation to participate in sport by teaching skills, building confidence and sharing the love of sport.

Get ready as the Remix gear up to host their first home game of the season on Dec. 2 vs. San Diego Clippers at 6 p.m. at Chiles Center! Don't miss out on your chance to secure a group reservation or purchase single-game tickets before it is too late!







