Remix Usurp the Kings in 116-110 Matinee Win

Published on December 15, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the Stockton Kings in a thrilling 116-110 victory on Monday morning at Chiles Center. With five ties and five lead changes in the final quarter, the game came down to the wire as The Remix went 6-6 in clutch-time free throw shooting during the final minute to hold off the Kings.

Two-Way player Javonte Cooke earned a season-high in scoring and led all scorers with 36 points (10-18 FG, 7-13 3PT), along with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Four players for the Rip City Remix contributed double-doubles in the win, including assignment players Rayan Rupert (12 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block) and Yang Hansen (18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists). Forward Dillon Jones also earned two-sets of double-figures with 16 points, 10 assists, and two steals. Lastly, providing a spark off the bench for Rip City, Romeo Weems earned 10 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to help secure the win.

Stockton was led by Daeqwon Plowden (22 points) and DaQuan Jeffries (21 points), while Jaylin Williams chipped in 18 points from off the bench. The Kings led by as many as 10 in the first half but were held to only 37.5 shooting percentage from the field throughout the game.

NEXT UP

The Remix will face the Kings for the second game of a back-to-back series tomorrow at 6 p.m. at Chiles Center. Fans can purchase tickets at www.ripcityremix.com or tune in on KUNP and ESPN+.







