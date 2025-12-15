Hustle Hang on to Defeat Magic

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (6-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Osceola Magic (8-5) in the first of a two-game set at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, Fla.

Charlie Brown Jr. led Memphis with 21 points. Jordan Minor added 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Tyler Burton and GG Jackson II totaled 18 points and six rebounds each. DeJon Jarreau registered 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Lawson Lovering hauled in a career-high 13 rebounds off the bench.

Lester Quiñones paced Osceola with 28 points. Jalen Crutcher scored 20 points. Javonte Smart added 19 points off the bench. Reece Beekman totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds. Will Baker contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Memphis closed the first quarter on an 8-1 run and led by as many as 22 points in the first half. Osceola clawed back to tie the game at 119 with 10.8 seconds remaining. Jarreau was fouled on a layup attempt with 3.7 seconds left in the game and made both free throws to give Memphis a 121-119 advantage. Quiñones' 28-foot 3-pointer at the final buzzer hit back iron as Memphis held on for the win.

Memphis outrebounded Osceola 54-42 and scored 15 second chance points. The Hustle limited Osceola to 0-for-14 shooting from beyond the arc in the first half. The Magic scored 31 points off turnovers and made 10 second half 3-pointers.

Memphis will conclude the two-game set against the Magic in Florida on Tuesday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. CT.

