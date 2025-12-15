Clippers Complete Comeback to Defeat the Santa Cruz Warriors

Oceanside, CA - The San Diego Clippers (9-4) defeat t he Santa Cruz Warriors (1-13). 122-112.

The Santa Cruz Warriors dominated early, building a 32-21 lead after the first quarter. Despite TyTy Washington Jr.'s efficient 10 points on 67% shooting, the Clippers trailed throughout the opening period. The Clippers cut into the lead multiple times, but the Warriors maintained a 62-51 advantage at halftime. The Clippers' balanced attack was on display as nine of ten players scored, and the team connected on 11 three-pointers in the first half alone. The Clippers finally seized their first lead in the third quarter, only to see the Warriors regain control heading into the final period, 88-81. Washington Jr. was relentless, pouring in 24 points on an efficient 64% shooting from the field through three quarters. In the fourth quarter, the Clippers completed their comeback as RayJ Dennis and Zach Freemantle delivered crucial plays down the stretch as the Clippers erased a 16-point deficit to defeat the Warriors, 122-112.

TyTy Washington Jr. led all scorers with 29 points on a blistering 65% shooting while orchestrating the offense with a team-high nine assists. His backcourt partner Jason Preston flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals. RayJ Dennis provided 19 points and six assists, while Yanic Konan Niederhauser posted 14 points and a team-leading nine rebounds. The Clippers' bench proved pivotal in the comeback victory as Zach Freemantle sparked the second unit with 18 points on an efficient 66% shooting and grabbed six rebounds. John Poulakidas and Jahmyl Telfort each chipped in 12 points. The Clippers made a season-high of 21 three-pointers.

For the Santa Clara Warriors, LJ Cryer scored 21 points and added seven assists. Malevy Leons scored 19 points and 5 rebounds.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers hit the road to take on the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, December 16th, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. PT. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+. A victory would secure the Clippers' spot in the G League Showcase Cup.







