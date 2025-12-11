The San Diego Clippers Celebrate the Holidays on December 13th
San Diego Clippers News Release
The San Diego Clippers will bring holiday cheer to Frontwave Arena this Saturday, December 13th, as they face off against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Players will take the court in festive candy cane-themed jerseys, and fans will have the opportunity to bid on these game-worn jerseys (Website Link).
Fans are invited to arrive early and bring new, unwrapped toys to any entrance in support of local children through the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, a partnership the San Diego Clippers have proudly maintained for the past two years. Fans can also purchase toys on-site or make financial donations to support the Toys for Tots program during the game.
Early arriving fans can take home exclusive San Diego Clippers holiday socks.
Ticket Information
Single game tickets for all promotional games are on sale. To learn more about offerings for the 2025-26 season, call 760-512-8000 to connect with the San Diego Clippers ticketing team or visit sandiego.gleague.nba.com.
