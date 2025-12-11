Texas Acquires Emoni Bates in Trade with Delaware Blue Coats

Published on December 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have acquired forward Emoni Bates from the Delaware Blue Coats in exchange for center Charles Bassey, who was awarded to Texas off league waivers earlier this week.

Bates (6'9", 205) was selected 49th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has appeared in 26 NBA games over two seasons, averaging 3.0 points and 0.8 rebounds in 8.0 minutes per game.

In the NBA G League, Bates owns career averages of 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 57 games with Cleveland and Delaware. This season, he's averaging 19.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 30.6 minutes per game while shooting 43.4% from the field.

A native of Michigan, Bates began his college career at Memphis, where he averaged 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds, before transferring to Eastern Michigan, where he averaged 19.2 points (third in the MAC, 39th nationally) and 5.8 rebounds, earning All-MAC Third Team honors.

Bates was a consensus top-five, five-star recruit who reclassified to the Class of 2021 after a standout high school career. He won a state championship as a freshman at Lincoln High School and later transferred to Ypsi Prep Academy, where he averaged 32.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists as a sophomore. His accolades include MaxPreps Freshman of the Year and 2020 Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Bates will be active for Friday night's game as the Legends return home to face the Austin Spurs at Comerica Center. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM CT.

For tickets and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com or follow @TexasLegends on social media.

