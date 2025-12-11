Legends Sweep Squadron in Dominant Road Win

Birmingham, AL - The Texas Legends (6-6) completed a two-game sweep of the Birmingham Squadron (3-8) with a commanding 130-94 victory Tuesday night at Legacy Arena.

Texas exploded offensively behind a barrage of three-pointers, outscoring the Squadron in every quarter and finishing with a season-high 130 points. The Legends shot 49.5% from the field and knocked down 18-of-42 from deep (42.9%).

Miles Kelly led all scorers with a game-high 30 points on 10-of-14 shooting, including 8-of-11 from beyond the arc. Dalano Banton contributed by adding 24 points, 9 assists, and 3 rebounds. Four other Legends scored in double figures, including Mark Armstrong (18 points) and Matthew Cleveland (17 points).

Hunter Dickinson led Birmingham with 26 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 12-of-21 from the field. Trhae Mitchell contributed 14 points, along with 4 assists and Chase Hunter added 15 points and 3 assists.

Texas held Birmingham to 25.9% from three and forced 29 turnovers while racking up 18 steals. With the win, the Legends evens their record at .500 and have now won three of their last four games.

Texas returns home this Friday, December 12th, to face the Austin Spurs at the Comerica Center. Tipoff is set for 7:30 PM CT.

