Brains and Buckets: How Academics Prepared Dwight Murray Jr. in the Classroom and on the Court

Published on December 10, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







On Dec. 2 and 3, the College Park Skyhawks tipped off their "Education Day" games, an event built to celebrate the beauty of learning, discipline, and the people who make both possible. Few players embody that mission more than Skyhawks guard Dwight Murray Jr., whose rise began long before he reached the G League court.

Murray's journey demonstrates that success in sports and academics can go hand in hand. Before becoming the College Park Skyhawks' starting point guard, he made a name for himself at Pebblebrook High School in Marietta, Georgia. His work ethic on the court earned him All-State and All-Conference honors, two Defensive Player of the Year selections, and a Georgia 6A State Championship appearance. To his head coach at Pebblebrook, George Washington, Murray's efforts in the classroom were just as valuable, helping him earn trust from coaches and playing time.

"Guys who perform well in the classroom always perform on the court, because they're critical thinkers," said Washington. "Him being a great student in the classroom just translated to him being a very good basketball player."

Washington held his players to the same standard as athletes and as scholars. He was known for reading off GPAs and test scores in practice to build camaraderie and competition. According to Murray, that competitive environment shaped the very mindset he carries today.

"Coach Washington was my math teacher, so that shows a lot. He was leading the way right there." Murray said. "I also had Collin Sexton and Jared Harper as big brothers and just seeing them getting all As pushed me. I wasn't the smartest one, but I made sure I was on point - tutoring, extra credit, whatever I needed."

Murray was a visual learner, and the type of student who always put in the extra work. The same fire that turned him into one of Pebblebrook's toughest defenders despite being a smaller guard pushed him to handle his business in the classroom and search for any resource that could help him grow as a student.

"I've always been an underdog on the court, so why wouldn't I be the same thing in class?" he said. "There were people who got things quickly, but I needed help. Pebblebrook had teachers who understood that, and Coach Washington put me around the right people to get better."

His mindset carried into college, where he attended Incarnate World and later transferred to Rider University. Murray continued to stand out as a first-team All-MAAC player on the court while balancing the life of a business marketing scholar. He credits his studies with helping him understand how to present himself professionally, build relationships, and communicate, skills he applies in basketball and life.

Balancing school and basketball isn't easy, especially for an athlete playing deep into state playoff runs and competitive tournaments. Murray believes what grounded him in those years wasn't just his discipline, but his faith, too.

"The number one thing that I can just say helped me through everything was just standing in God's word," he said. "I got a lot of work, I got basketball. At the same time, I'm waking up at 6 a.m., who can I run to? That was God. I feel like that was the thing that helped me balance both of them."

For the young athletes who might be overlooking the importance of their academics, Murray's message is simple: don't run from the grind.

"You feel like somebody's better than you in that sport or in that academic or in that subject, keep going. Don't run away from it. Keep fighting," said Murray.

With the Skyhawks spotlighting education, Murray's story serves as a reminder that success is built long before game day. It's built through work, growth, community, and belief in something bigger.







