Skyhawks Drop First Set to Greensboro Swarm, 139-108

Published on December 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks (5-8) dropped the first of a two-game series against the Greensboro Swarm (9-4), 139-108, on Friday night.

Center Malik Williams collected his fifth double-double over his last seven games, finishing with 23 points and a season-high 21 rebounds in 29 minutes. Williams became the second Skyhawk in College Park history to record a stat line of 23+ points and 21+ rebounds, joining Justin Tillman, who did so twice in 2022.

Over his last seven games, Williams is averaging 17.3 points and 10.4 rebounds (.457 FG%, .350 3FG%).

Atlanta Hawks two-way forward Caleb Houstan collected his seventh game of the season of 15-or-more points, netting 18 points behind four three-pointers, to go along with six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes.

The Swarm flew off to a quick start, netting a season-high 45 points in the first quarter to take a 45-27 lead. Malik Williams collected 19 points and five rebounds, becoming the first Skyhawk to finish a quarter with 19+ points and five-or-more rebounds since Seth Lundy on December 21, 2023 (22 points, six rebounds).

College Park cut the Swarm lead to single digits thanks to a 12-2 run to open the second quarter, but Greensboro pulled back outside of striking distance finishing the half up 74-54.

Greensboro continued to keep their foot on the gas in the third frame thanks to nine third quarter points each from PJ Hall and Antonio Reeves to head into the fourth up 106-80. The fourth quarter saw similar action, as Greensboro extended the lead to 30 points, ending at a 139-108 final.

The Swarm were led by Charlotte Hornets rookie Liam McNeeley who recorded a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, alongside Jaylen Sims, Keyonte Johnson, and PJ Hall who each had 19 points apiece.

The Skyhawks will play their last game of the Tip-Off Tournament against Greensboro on Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. for the Skyhawks annual 'Holiday Game presented by Aaron's'. Following Sunday's game, College Park will travel to Orlando to play two games in the G League Winter Showcase Tournament from Dec. 19-22, where each team's first game will count towards their regular season record.

