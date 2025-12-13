Iowa Wolves Suffer Disappointing 101-121 Loss to Motor City Cruise at Home

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves suffered a disappointing 101-121 loss to the Motor City Cruise at Casey's Center on Friday night. It was the only home game in the month of December for the Wolves (8-4), who played in front of a crowd of 4,176.

Rocco Zikarsky led Iowa with 15 points and added 7 rebounds. Zyon Pullin and Tristen Newton both contributed 14 points. Enrique Freeman, Jules Bernard, and Nate Santos all tallied 11 points in the contest.

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Joan Beringer, who made his G League debut tonight, recorded 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

The 101 points from the Wolves is the lowest-scoring game of the season, who never led. It was close in the first quarter, but the Cruise (6-8) pulled away in the second.

Chaz Lanier led the Cruise with 27 points. Tolu Smith added 22 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, while Bobi Klintman recorded 18 points. Wendell Moore, Jr. scored 14 points, and Jaden Akins scored 13.

The Iowa Wolves head to Wisconsin to face the Herd for two games before the Winter Showcase in Orlando. Sunday's game tips off at 12:00 p.m. and Tuesday's game tips off at 6:00 p.m.







