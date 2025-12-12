Iowa Wolves Featured in MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves have been unveiled as a property on the new MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition game, introduced by Top Trumps USA, the American division of Winning Moves International, creators of classic games and puzzles, and under license by Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company.

MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition replaces the perennial board game's Atlantic City squares (from Boardwalk to Park Place) with Des Moines cultural sites, historic landmarks, charitable organizations and businesses. It also features customized Community Chest and Chance playing cards to ensure the board is a historic and enduring tribute to one of the most popular destinations in the central U.S. Here are some of the popular properties on the new game:

Des Moines icons - Iowa State Capitol, Iowa State Fair, Drake Stadium

Culture & history - Salisbury House, Des Moines Art Center, Living History Farms

Attractions - Blank Park Zoo, Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, Adventureland Park, Iowa Wolves

Charitable organizations - Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Food Bank of Iowa, ChildServe

Businesses - Hy-Vee, Homemakers Furniture, Ruan Center, Willis Cadillac

"Being a part of MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition was important to us as an organization because it's an iconic game that is celebrating all that makes the Greater Des Moines area so special," said Drew Van Meeteren, President of Business Operations for the Iowa Wolves. "The game highlights so many attractions and businesses that make our city unique, and we are thrilled to be a part of this community, both on the game board and beyond it."

MONOPOLY: Des Moines Edition will be available to purchase at the Iowa Wolves Team Store inside Casey's Center at upcoming home games, starting tonight as the Wolves host the Motor City Cruise at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about MONOPOLY city experience boards, visit www.toptrumps.com.







