Iowa Wolves Fall to Grand Rapids Gold 124-134 in Battle for the Top of the Central Division

Published on December 4, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves fell to the Grand Rapids Gold 124-134 in a battle for the top of the Division on Thursday night from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Wolves and Gold entered the contest tied for first place in the Central Division.

Tristen Newton led the Wolves (6-3) with 29 points, the fifth time he has been the leading scorer for the Wolves this season. Zyon Pullin added 23 points and 7 assists to the effort, while Jules Bernard recorded 21 points and 8 rebounds.

Alize Johnson led Iowa's effort on the boards, grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds on the night. It's the sixth time that Johnson has led the Wolves in rebounds in the first eight games.

It was a tight contest for all four quarters with 21 lead changes and 16 ties between the Wolves and the Gold. Both teams scored 60 points in the paint, but the Gold out-rebounded the Wolves 52-40.

The Gold hold a 2-0 record over the Wolves so far this season, with both games being played in Grand Rapids. The Gold have held the Wolves to fewer than 130 points in both meetings, the only two times the Wolves have scored below the 130-point mark in eight games.

DaRon Holmes III led Grand Rapids (8-3) with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Javonte McCoy added 24 points and 8 rebounds, and Moses Brown tallied 22 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Wolves head to Sioux Falls to take on another Central Division foe in the Skyforce with a back-to-back set that tips-off on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. The Wolves will return home to meet the Motor City Cruise on Friday, December 12 for a 6:30 p.m. tip-off from Casey's Center.







