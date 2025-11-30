Iowa Wolves Beat Motor City Cruise 156-137 in Another High-Scoring Contest

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves beat the Motor City Cruise 156-137 in Detroit on Saturday night in another high-scoring affair. It was the second time in as many games that the Wolves (6-2) scored 156 points, just one point shy of tying the franchise record for most points in a game.

There were eight days between games for the Wolves over the holiday week, but that did not deter the offensive firepower: the Wolves shot a season-high 62.7% from the field and a season-high 59.4% from beyond the arc.

Zyon Pullin lead the Wolves with 32 points, his third-straight game scoring over 30 points. Tristen Newton added 27 points, including going 6-for-11 from three-point range. Alize Johnson recorded 25 points and 9 assists on the night, while Jules Bernard tallied 24 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Quincy Olivari led Motor City (3-6) with 30 points off the bench, including making 10-of-13 from the field. Tolu Smith added 25 points and 8 rebounds for the Cruise, while Isaac Jones contributed 21 points and 6 rebounds.

Iowa started the game strong, tallying an 82-point first half, only three points short of their best half of the season (85 points in the second half of last Friday's victory over the Windy City Bulls). At one point, Iowa had a 31-point lead on the Cruise, and Iowa out-rebounded the Cruise 43-32 on the night.

The Wolves join the Grand Rapids Gold at the top of the Central Division, with those two teams squaring-off on Thursday, December 4 from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.







