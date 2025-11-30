Strong Second Half Effort Keeps 905 Undefeated

Published on November 29, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (7-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, opened the two-game series against the Long Island Nets (3-5) with a 130-102 victory Saturday evening. Olivier Sarr led the charge for the 905 with 17 points, seven rebounds, a career-high seven assists, a steal, and a block in the victory. Tre Scott had a game-high 27 points in the Nets' effort, adding five rebounds and three steals to the box score.

Jonathan Mogbo added a season-high 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block on assignment with the 905. Long Island's Malachi Smith had 17 points off the bench, along with four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the loss.

The two teams meet again on Monday evening, tip-off slated for 7:00 pm.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 32 30 31 37 130 MARTIN 22 LAWSON/MOGBO/SARR 7 HEPBURN 9

Nets 32 28 21 21 102 SCOTT 27 MUOKA 7 COLLINS 5







NBA G League Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.