905 Defeat Knicks in Final Seconds, Win Four in a Row

Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905 (4-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors earned their fourth straight victory, defeating the Westchester Knicks (0-3) 113-110 Friday evening. The 905 were led by 22 points from AJ Lawson, who added four assists and four steals to the stat sheet while Tosan Evbuomwan contributed a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the Knicks loss.

Olivier Sarr added 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the victory. The Knicks received complementary scoring from Dink Pate and Bryson Warren who added 19 points apiece.

The 905 continue their road trip with back-to-back matchups against the Greensboro Swarm Wednesday morning. Tip-off slated for 11:00 am.

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS

905 26 31 31 25 113 LAWSON 22 MOGBO 9 HEPBURN 9

Knicks 22 28 28 32 110 EVBUOMWAN 23 JEMISON 9 WARREN 5







