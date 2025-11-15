905 Defeat Knicks in Final Seconds, Win Four in a Row
Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 News Release
Raptors 905 (4-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors earned their fourth straight victory, defeating the Westchester Knicks (0-3) 113-110 Friday evening. The 905 were led by 22 points from AJ Lawson, who added four assists and four steals to the stat sheet while Tosan Evbuomwan contributed a game-high 23 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in the Knicks loss.
Olivier Sarr added 18 points, four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in the victory. The Knicks received complementary scoring from Dink Pate and Bryson Warren who added 19 points apiece.
The 905 continue their road trip with back-to-back matchups against the Greensboro Swarm Wednesday morning. Tip-off slated for 11:00 am.
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F POINTS REBOUNDS ASSISTS
905 26 31 31 25 113 LAWSON 22 MOGBO 9 HEPBURN 9
Knicks 22 28 28 32 110 EVBUOMWAN 23 JEMISON 9 WARREN 5
NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2025
- College Park Captures First Win of the Season in Sold-Out Home Opener, Defeating the Capital City Go-Go, 121-113 - College Park Skyhawks
- Slawson Shines But Boom Fall Late in Sioux Falls, 132-123 - Noblesville Boom
- Skyforce Sweeps Boom, 132-123 - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Osceola Magic Set Franchise Record for Largest Margin of Victory against Squadron - Osceola Magic
- Charge Down the Herd - Cleveland Charge
- 905 Defeat Knicks in Final Seconds, Win Four in a Row - Raptors 905
- Herd Storms Back from 19-Point Deficit, Edged by Cleveland at the Buzzer - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Roll to First Win of Season - Maine Celtics
- Magic Top Squadron in Kissimmee - Birmingham Squadron
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Opening Night against Capital City Go-Go - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.