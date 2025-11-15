Short-Handed Sea Dubs Lose, 125-103, to Stockton Kings

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (0-4) saw six players record 12-plus points in their 125-103 loss to the Stockton Kings (2-1) on Friday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Center Marques Bolden led the Warriors with a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double, adding two blocks to his stat line. Forward Ja'Vier Francis secured the Sea Dubs' second double-double of the night with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Guard Taevion Kinsey recorded 17 points and six assists, while forward Jack Clark finished the game with 16 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. Guard Michael O'Connell and guard Trey Galloway both provided six assists apiece for Santa Cruz, scoring 13 points and 12 points, respectively.

Two-way guard Jameer Nelson Jr. led the Kings with 26 points off the bench, and two-way guard-forward Daeqwon Plowden recorded 23 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Two-way guard Isaiah Stevens logged 15 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds. Guard-forward Dexter Dennis (14 points), guard Mitchell Mascari (11 points), and forward Jaylin Williams (10 points) all recorded double-digit scoring performances for Stockton.

The Warriors opened the game controlling both ends of the court, scoring their first 10 points in the paint while holding Stockton to just three points across the opening five minutes of the game. The Kings relied on three-point shooting to close the gap, shooting 5-of-18 in the opening quarter compared to Santa Cruz's 40% shooting on five attempts from behind the arc, as the visiting side tied the game at 24 points apiece with just over two minutes left in the frame. Bolden led the Sea Dubs with eight points as Santa Cruz ended the first quarter with a 28-27 advantage. Neither team found an offensive rhythm early in the second frame, as the Warriors and Kings were tied 34-34 four minutes into the period. Stockton mounted a five-minute 26-5 run to claim a 60-39 lead with just over two minutes remaining before halftime. O'Connell led all Sea Dubs with five points in the frame, with the Warriors trailing 67-45 after one half of action.

Both sides recorded 11 points apiece through the first 4:30 of the second quarter, with Santa Cruz continuing to trail by 22 points. For the second quarter in a row, Stockton shot 7-of-15 on three-point attempts, four of which coming from Plowden and Dennis. Santa Cruz matched the visiting sides' third-quarter offensive success, outscoring the Kings by six points in the paint and shooting 4-of-7 from behind the arc. The Warriors and Kings scored 30 points each in the third quarter, as the Sea Dubs trailed 97-75 heading into the fourth quarter. Kinsey opened the fourth quarter with an and-one at the rim for the Warriors as the home side was eager to mount a comeback, trailing 104-83 two minutes into the final frame. A trio of Kings held Santa Cruz's surge at bay, scoring six-plus points in the fourth quarter. Francis stayed aggressive for the Sea Dubs, logging 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too large for Santa Cruz as they went on to fall 125-103 to the Stockton Kings.

The Warriors will host Stockton for the second half of their back-to-back series tomorrow night, Saturday, November 15. Tip-off tomorrow night at Kaiser Permanente Arena is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.







