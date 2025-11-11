Cryer and Bolden Combined for 49 Points as Santa Cruz Falls 121-101 to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - LJ Cryer and Marques Bolden combined for 49 points, connecting on nine three-point attempts, in the Santa Cruz Warriors' (0-3) 121-101 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars (1-0) on Tuesday morning at the Delta Center.

Guard LJ Cryer connected on five three-point attempts to finish with 25 points and six rebounds. Center Marques Bolden recorded a Tip-Off Tournament-career-high 24 points, four rebounds, and two blocks. Guard Taevion Kinsey, in his return to Salt Lake City, recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for the Warriors. Guard Trey Galloway flirted with a triple-double, notching six points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Two-way forward/center Oscar Tshiebwe led the Stars with 27 points and 17 rebounds. Guard Justin Harmon produced 19 points off the bench, while two-way guard John Tonje and guard Matthew Murrell both scored 15 points apiece. Guard Max Abmas recorded a 13-point, 11-assist double-double for the home side. Forward Cameron McGriff and two-way guard Elijah Harkless rounded out the Stars' scoring effort with 14 points and 11 points, respectively.

An early 9-0 run by the Stars gave the home side a 13-4 advantage, but a pair of three-pointers from Cryer and Bolden made it a one-possession game four minutes into the contest. In the opening frame, Santa Cruz was outscored by 16 points in the paint as Salt Lake City expanded its advantage to 25-12 with 4:05 left in the period. Both sides exchanged connections from behind the arc to close the quarter, and the Stars claimed a 33-21 edge after the first 12 minutes of action. Forward Ja'Vier Francis dominated the interior early in the second period, scoring the first six Sea Dub points, as Santa Cruz orchestrated an 11-4 run to make it a 37-32 ballgame with just under eight minutes until halftime. Five Stars recorded at least five points in the period, reclaiming a double-digit advantage, ahead 51-38 with 5:11 left in the second quarter. Bolden finished the first half with a team-high 13 points, on 3-of-5 three-point shooting, as the Sea Dubs went into halftime with a 66-48 deficit.

Santa Cruz continued to find success controlling the paint in the third quarter, shooting 8-of-10 around the rim to outscore the Stars by 10 points in the interior. Cryer scored seven-straight points for the Sea Dubs, shrinking Salt Lake City's lead to 79-64 with 5:10 left in the third period. 11 second-chance points by the Stars in the frame gave the home side a 92-72 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Santa Cruz opened the fourth quarter with aggression, mounting a 12-3 run courtesy of another 10 points from Cryer and Bolden. The Stars rattled off 11 unanswered points of their own to claim a 106-84 lead with 5:51 left in the game. Santa Cruz forward Jack Clark scored all eight of his points in the final six minutes of the game as both sides finished with 29 points apiece in the final frame. The Warriors were defeated 121-101 by Salt Lake City in the Sea Dubs' first road game of the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

The Warriors return home for a back-to-back set against the Stockton Kings on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15. Tip-off for both games at Kaiser Permanente Arena against the Kings this weekend is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.







