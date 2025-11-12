Herd Drops Second Game of the Season

Published on November 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (Nov. 11, 2025) - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, came up short against the Windy City Bulls, 127-114.

Cormac Ryan and Stephen Thompson Jr. led the Herd with 17 points each, while Alex Antetokounmpo followed with 15 points.

The top scorer for the Windy City Bulls was Noa Essengue with 28 points. Lachlan Olbrich and Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 points apiece.

The Herd came out firing, with Victor Oladipo knocking down an early three and Kira Lewis Jr. pushing the pace for a 10-5 lead early in the first quarter. Cormac Ryan added two triples to keep Wisconsin ahead, but Windy City answered with a pair of threes and a driving layup. The Bulls' fast-break dunk tied the game at 18-18. After a flurry of baskets, a floater and free throw gave the Bulls a 30-26 edge at the break.

Wisconsin struck first in the second quarter with Jeremiah Tilmon's layup, but Windy City responded quickly with three straight baskets to push ahead 47-37. Craig Randall II and Cormac Ryan kept the Herd within striking distance with timely threes, while Johnny Davis attacked the rim. Despite Wisconsin's effort, Windy City dominated and set up a 71-65 advantage at halftime. Cormac Ryan paced the Herd with 17 points in the first half.

The Herd opened the second half with an alley-oop dunk from Johnny Davis and a fast-break slam by Victor Oladipo to cut the deficit to four. Windy City answered with two baskets to restore an eight-point cushion. The Bulls extended the lead to double digits at the seven-minute mark. Windy City capitalized with a 10-2 run and held a 100-87 lead after three quarters.

Windy City took over early in the fourth quarter, drilling back-to-back threes to push the lead to 106-91. Wisconsin fought back behind Philip Alston's three and Kaden Anderson's free throws, but the Bulls kept answering. A reverse layup and putback by Windy City made it 124-103 with three minutes left. The Herd closed strong with buckets from Kaden Anderson and Philip Alston, trimming the margin to 12, but the Bulls sealed the 127-114 win.

The Herd will hit the road to take on the Cleveland Charge at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and NBAGLeague.com.







