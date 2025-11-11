Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will partner with Aambé™ Sports to celebrate Native American Heritage Month during the Herd game on Friday, Nov. 21, with tip-off set for 7:00 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena. The game will feature thematic jerseys, cultural performances, a color guard presentation by Native American veterans, and appearances by drum groups and youth participants representing Tribal Nations from across the state. The evening will also include a special tribute to the late Ernie Stevens Sr., honoring his lasting impact on Tribal leadership and youth advocacy.

The game-worn jerseys will celebrate Native American Heritage with several special features:

The jersey side panels showcase all federally recognized Tribal Nations of Wisconsin. The left side will display tribal emblems from the eastern part of the state, while the right side will display emblems from the western part of the state.

The Herd logo, as well as the trim on the side panels, waistband and collar, showcases the colors of the Medicine Wheel, which is a Native American symbol that signifies the Earth's boundary and all the knowledge of the universe. The symbol represents four colors (black, white, yellow, and red) that embody the concepts of the four directions, four seasons, and the sacred path of both the sun and human beings. The overall jersey features a turquoise color, which represents the sacred stone, believed to provide protection, healing and good fortune.

The front of the jersey features a dream catcher, a symbol of oneness across many tribal nations. Dream catchers are traditionally hung over a bed to protect from bad dreams while allowing good dreams to pass through. The circular shape represents the circle of life, and good dreams slide down the feathers to the person below, while bad dreams are caught in the web and destroyed by the morning sun.

These jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting the Aambé Foundation, which funds essential projects in education and cultural preservation, ensuring every contribution fuels sustainable progress. Bidding is available online at https://wisconsinherd.givesmart.com starting now until Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m.







