Windy City Bulls Sweep Wisconsin Herd to Start Season 2-0

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, swept its series 2-0 with the Wisconsin Herd securing a 127-114 victory in Oshkosh. Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue, on assignment with Windy City, led all scorers with 28 points shooting 11-for-21 from the field in his NBA G League debut.

Heading into the rematch, the Bulls and Herd traded buckets in the first frame, with the Bulls able to pull ahead by four thanks to 14 points by Essengue in the quarter. Windy City shot an impressive 71.4% from the field in the second, their best this season, and went into intermission up 71-65. Crashing the glass was key for the Bulls as they outrebounded the Herd by 11 boards in the second half and tallied 17 second-chance points on the road to the win.

Each Windy City starter logged double-digit performances with Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Lachlan Olbrich notching 15 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists for a near triple-double. Chicago Bulls two-way forwards Emanuel Miller and Trentyn Flowers chipped in 13 and 12 points respectively. In an all-hands effort, Windy City forward Mouhamadou Gueye racked up 15 points and nine rebounds from the bench and rookie guard/forward Wooga Poplar contributed 13 points.

For the Herd, guards Cormac Ryan and Stephen Thompson Jr. led the offensive effort with 17 points apiece. Wisconsin guard Kira Lewis Jr. put on a defensive show with a game-high six steals as well as 13 points and five assists.

Sweeping the series, the Bulls go up 2-0 while the Herd fall to 0-2. Windy City heads back home for an afternoon matchup against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Sunday, November 16. Tip-off is scheduled for 2pm CST and the game will be broadcast on CHSN.







