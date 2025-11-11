Birmingham Squadron Earn First Win of 2025-26 at Oklahoma City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, earned their first win of the 2025-26 season, 106-97, on the road at Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

The Squadron (1-2) trailed by as many as 10 points in the first period, but a 14-3 run gave Birmingham their first lead of the game with 1:56 remaining in the quarter. However, the Blue (1-1) retook the lead, 28-27, at the end of the opening 12 minutes despite the Squadron's five made threes.

Birmingham began the second quarter down by seven after a few possessions, but a 21-4 surge put the visitors ahead, 54-44, with 2:48 remaining in the half. Trey Alexander spearheaded the Squadron run with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-3 behind the arc, giving him 15 points and a 58-52 lead at the break.

After a back-and-forth third period, the Squadron found themselves down three heading into the fourth. Birmingham regained the lead with 8:47 remaining and did not look back, outscoring the Blue 19-7 over the next six minutes to take their largest lead of the afternoon, 102-89, with 2:09 left. The Squadron went on to close out the game with a 106-97 victory.

Trey Alexander led the Squadron in scoring for the third time in as many games, finishing with 26 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the field. The two-way guard also contributed five assists, five rebounds, and two steals.

Coming off the bench for the first time this season, D.J. Carton's 19 points, nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals proved crucial for Birmingham.

South Alabama product Trhae Mitchell also had a strong game off the bench, scoring 11 points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from three-point range.

Tuesday's win marks the first victory for Squadron Head Coach Joe Barrer at the helm in Birmingham.

Birmingham will continue their road trip and face the Osceola Magic this Friday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. CT in Kissimmee, Fla. Friday's contest can be streamed on NBAGLeague.com.

