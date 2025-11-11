Game Time Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Published on November 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that there has been a time change for the team's game on Sunday, Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma City Blue.

The game is now scheduled for 1 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.

