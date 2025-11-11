Game Time Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue
G League Austin Spurs

Game Time Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue

Published on November 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release


AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that there has been a time change for the team's game on Sunday, Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma City Blue.

The game is now scheduled for 1 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.

To purchase tickets or for more information on the Austin Spurs, visit austinspurs.com or call (512) 236-8333.

Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from November 11, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central