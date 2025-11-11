Game Time Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue
Published on November 11, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that there has been a time change for the team's game on Sunday, Nov. 30 against the Oklahoma City Blue.
The game is now scheduled for 1 p.m. instead of 3 p.m.
To purchase tickets or for more information on the Austin Spurs, visit austinspurs.com or call (512) 236-8333.
Check out the Austin Spurs Statistics
NBA G League Stories from November 11, 2025
- Game Time Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue - Austin Spurs
- Cryer and Bolden Combined for 49 Points as Santa Cruz Falls 121-101 to Salt Lake City - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Birmingham Squadron Earn First Win of 2025-26 at Oklahoma City - Birmingham Squadron
- Wisconsin Herd to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month - Wisconsin Herd
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin Spurs Stories
- Game Time Changed for Austin Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Blue
- Austin Defeats Birmingham in Home Opener, 110-97
- Austin Spurs Tip off 20th Anniversary Season with Fan Fest Celebration this Sunday
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster
- Austin Spurs Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster