Austin Spurs Announce 2025 Training Camp Roster

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced their 2025 training camp roster ahead of the team's 20th anniversary season.

Austin's training camp roster is led by the team's Two-Way players, Harrison Ingram, David Jones Garcia, and Riley Minix, all of whom played for San Antonio in the preseason. Jones Garcia was named to the NBA 2K26 All-Summer League First Team after averaging 21.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.9 minutes.

Austin selected guard Pierre Crockrell II with the 39th overall in the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Jamaree Bouyea, Kyle Mangas, Isaiah Miller, and Osayi Osifo return from last year's roster.

Head coach Jacob Chance enters his first season with the Silver and Black.

The Austin Spurs training camp roster stands at 15.

Player No. Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB College/Home Country Acquired

James Banks III 5 C 6-10 225 01/16/98 Georgia Tech/USA Returning Rights

Jamaree Bouyea 1 G 6-2 175 06/27/99 San Franscico/USA Returning Rights

Pierre Crockrell II 95 G 6-0 180 07/21/99 UC Irvine/USA Draft

Adam Flagler 14 G 6-2 190 12/01/99 Baylor/USA Returning Rights

Harrison Ingram+ 55 F 6-6 235 11/27/02 North Carolina/USA Two-Way

David Jones Garcia+ 25 G 6-4 215 11/24/01 Memphis/Dominican Republic Two-Way

Kyle Mangas 20 G 6-4 215 04/08/99 Indiana Wesleyan/USA Returning Rights

Isaiah Miller 7 G 6-1 180 11/09/97 UNC Greensboro/USA Returning Rights

Riley Minix+ 27 F 6-8 230 09/22/00 Morehead State/USA Two-Way

Jayden Nunn 8 G 6-1 190 05/07/03 Baylor/USA Local Tryout

Osayi Osifo 4 C 6-8 220 04/06/00 Jacksonville/South Africa Returning Rights

Micah Potter 33 F 6-9 250 04/06/98 Wisconsin/USA Affiliate

Justice Smith 98 F 6-6 215 05/08/01 Niagara/USA Local Tryout

Kobe Stewart 10 F 6-4 200 07/22/02 Presbyterian/USA Local Tryout

Stanley Umude 17 F 6-6 210 04/12/99 Arkansas/USA Affiliate

+ Indicates Two-Way Player

Head Coach: Jacob Chance

Assistant Coaches: K.J. Conklin, Willis Hall, Pierre Parker, Sydney Wood

Head Athletic Trainer: Jovany Perez







