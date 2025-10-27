Player Profile: Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones, a 6' 7" 225 lb forward from Roeland Park, Kansas, attended Bishop Miege High School. Jones averaged 18.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game, all of which led his team. He guided the Stags to three state titles in his four years of high school, earning himself a first-team Class 4A All-Kansas selection.

Jones continued his dominance at the college level with the Stanford Cardinal, making an immediate impact as a freshman, averaging 8.8 ppg. Over the years, he earned multiple Pac-12 awards, including All-Defensive honors two years in a row, and All-Pac-12 honors as both a senior and grad student. Jones ended his career as Stanford's all-time leader in made 3-pointers (315) and games played (146), cementing him as a Stanford basketball legend. He is also the first Stanford player in program history in the program's top-10 all-time list in both blocks (10th with 112 blocks) and steals (5th with 151 steals).

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA draft, Jones signed with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2024 NBA Summer League. Later that summer, on July 30, he signed a two-way contract with the Denver Nuggets organization.

The 23-year-old saw action in 11 games for the Gold last season, in which he started in eight and averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds.

On July 3, 2025, Jones re-signed with the organization after appearing in 20 games for the Nuggets the season prior.







