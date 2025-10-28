Stockton Kings Draft Jabri Abdur-Rahim

Published on October 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

The 2024-25 NBA G League Champion Stockton Kings announced today that the team has selected forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NBA G League Draft.

Abdur-Rahim (6'8", 215) appeared in 123 collegiate games (31 starts) over five seasons at the University of Virginia (2020-21), University of Georgia (2021-24), and Providence College (2024-25), averaging 7.9 points (.370 FG%, .356 3P%, .842 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, and 19.1 minutes per game.

In his senior season with Providence, Abdur-Rahim averaged 7.2 points (.376 FG%, .366 3p%, .875% FT), 2.6 rebounds, and 16.1 minutes per game in 22 appearances (one start) for the Friars. The former Gatorade Player of the Year also participated with the Sacramento Kings during the 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League.







