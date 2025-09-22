Stockton Kings Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jameer Nelson Jr.

Today, the Stockton Kings, defending 2024-25 NBA G League Champions and the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced they have acquired the returning player rights to guard Jameer Nelson Jr. in a trade with the Austin Spurs. In exchange, the Spurs will receive Stockton's 2026 NBA G League Draft first-round pick.

After going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft, Nelson Jr. played with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2024 NBA Summer League before signing with their G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. He averaged 11.3 points (47.3 FG%, 29.2 3pt%, 75.4 FT%), 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals, and 19.0 minutes in 30 games (five starts) for the 2024-25 season. The guard most recently suited up for the Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and helped lead the Surge to a 2025 Western Conference Championship title, and was named the 2025 CEBL Defensive Player of the Year after setting the new CEBL record for most steals in a single season with 57 in 19 games, averaging 3.0 steals per game. He set another new record, scoring the most points in a playoff game (39), matching his collegiate career high in points, and was named to the 2025 All-CEBL Second Team. He finished the season with averages of 19.4 points (48.3 FG%, 36.0 3pt%, 71.8 FT%), 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.0 steals, and 30.5 minutes in 19 games (all starts). Nelson is the son of 14-year NBA veteran and all-star Jameer Nelson.

Nelson Jr., 6-1, played five collegiate seasons between George Washington University (2019-21), University of Delaware (2021-23), and Texas Christian University (2023-24), averaging 13.5 points (43.5 FG%, 31.1 3pt%, 73.4 FT%), 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.0 steals, and 30.6 minutes in 136 games (119 starts). Nelson appeared in all 31 games (28 starts) as a true freshman and earned Atlantic 10 Co-Rookie of the Week honors. At Delaware, he received First Team All-CAA honors (2023), led the Blue Hens to a 2022 CAA championship title - scoring 28 points in the deciding contest, and helped them to a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance. In his lone season at TCU, he played in all 34 games (22 starts) and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.







