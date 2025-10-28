Stockton Kings Reveal Training Camp Roster
Published on October 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Stockton Kings News Release
Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announce their training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. Training camp will run from Monday, Oct. 27, to Thursday, Nov. 6, at the Stockton Kings Practice Facility.
Once again, Stockton begins the season with the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament. The tournament kicks off with a weekend home stand against the San Diego Clippers on Nov. 8 & 9 at Adventist Health Arena. Stockton then travels to Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz for a two-game set against the Warriors on Nov. 14 & 15. The Kings return home for a back-to-back versus the Valley Suns on Nov. 19 & 20, before closing November with a three-game road trip against the Salt Lake City Stars (Nov. 22 & 24) and Valley Suns (Nov. 30).
No. Player Position Height Weight
3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim F 6-8 215
13 Nana Appiah F 6-4 200
47 Daniel Batcho C 6-11 245
4 Joey Calcaterra G 6-3 165
17 Dylan Cardwell* C 6-11 255
0 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165
9 Dexter Dennis F 6-5 210
33 Jon Elmore G 6-3 190
25 Jayden Hardaway G 6-5 205
6 DaQuan Jeffries G 6-5 230
1 KJ Jones II G 6-6 190
19 Gabe Levin F-C 6-8 235
22 Mitch Mascari G 6-5 200
2 Jameer Nelson Jr. G 6-1 190
29 Daeqwon Plowden* G-F 6-6 216
24 Isaiah Stevens* G 6-1 185
11 Jaylin Williams F 6-8 245
* Indicates two-way contract
HEAD COACH: Will Scott (College - Indiana University)
ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: Dane Johnson (College - Portland State University)
ASSISTANT COACHES: Jason Maxiell (College - Cincinnati), Tayyab Zahid (College - Michigan (B.A.), Alabama (M.S.)), Kane Martinez (College - Fort Lewis (B.S.), University of Nevada (M.S.))
HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Crystal Nuñez (College - University of the Pacific)
PERFORMANCE COACH & SPORTS SCIENTIST: Jeremiah Welch (College - University of Providence (B.S), Concordia University of Chicago (M.S))
EQUIPMENT MANAGER: Marcellus Jones (College - Maryville University of St. Louis)
