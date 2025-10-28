Stockton Kings Reveal Training Camp Roster

Published on October 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announce their training camp roster ahead of the 2025-26 season. Training camp will run from Monday, Oct. 27, to Thursday, Nov. 6, at the Stockton Kings Practice Facility.

Once again, Stockton begins the season with the NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament. The tournament kicks off with a weekend home stand against the San Diego Clippers on Nov. 8 & 9 at Adventist Health Arena. Stockton then travels to Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz for a two-game set against the Warriors on Nov. 14 & 15. The Kings return home for a back-to-back versus the Valley Suns on Nov. 19 & 20, before closing November with a three-game road trip against the Salt Lake City Stars (Nov. 22 & 24) and Valley Suns (Nov. 30).

No. Player Position Height Weight

3 Jabri Abdur-Rahim F 6-8 215

13 Nana Appiah F 6-4 200

47 Daniel Batcho C 6-11 245

4 Joey Calcaterra G 6-3 165

17 Dylan Cardwell* C 6-11 255

0 Antoine Davis G 6-1 165

9 Dexter Dennis F 6-5 210

33 Jon Elmore G 6-3 190

25 Jayden Hardaway G 6-5 205

6 DaQuan Jeffries G 6-5 230

1 KJ Jones II G 6-6 190

19 Gabe Levin F-C 6-8 235

22 Mitch Mascari G 6-5 200

2 Jameer Nelson Jr. G 6-1 190

29 Daeqwon Plowden* G-F 6-6 216

24 Isaiah Stevens* G 6-1 185

11 Jaylin Williams F 6-8 245

* Indicates two-way contract

HEAD COACH: Will Scott (College - Indiana University)

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH: Dane Johnson (College - Portland State University)

ASSISTANT COACHES: Jason Maxiell (College - Cincinnati), Tayyab Zahid (College - Michigan (B.A.), Alabama (M.S.)), Kane Martinez (College - Fort Lewis (B.S.), University of Nevada (M.S.))

HEAD ATHLETIC TRAINER: Crystal Nuñez (College - University of the Pacific)

PERFORMANCE COACH & SPORTS SCIENTIST: Jeremiah Welch (College - University of Providence (B.S), Concordia University of Chicago (M.S))

EQUIPMENT MANAGER: Marcellus Jones (College - Maryville University of St. Louis)







NBA G League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.