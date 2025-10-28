Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have released their full 2025-26 broadcast schedule, offering fans more ways than ever to follow the team live. This season, 31 of the team's 48 games will be televised locally on KFAA, while every game will stream on MavsTV and Urban Edge Network (UEN).
The season tips off on the road Friday, November 7th, against the Osceola Magic with the action airing live on KFAA and UEN, marking the first of 31 televised matchups. The Legends will also have 18 of 24 home games featured on KFAA, giving fans in North Texas even more opportunities to watch the team in action-whether in person or on screen.
Returning to the broadcast booth this season is Kyle Youmans, who will deliver play-by-play commentary across the full slate of televised games. Joining him on color commentary are Hek'ma Harrison and DJ Draper, who will rotate duties throughout the season.
Below is the complete 2025-26 Legends Broadcast Schedule:
Date Time (CT) Legends Game Broadcast
Nov. 7 6:00 PM @ Osceola MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Nov. 8 6:00 PM @ Osceola MAVSTV/UEN
Nov. 11 7:00 PM vs Memphis MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Nov. 13 7:00 PM @ RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Nov. 15 7:00 PM @ RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Nov. 21 7:30 PM vs OKL MAVSTV/UEN
Nov. 22 7:30 PM vs OKL MAVSTV/UEN
Nov. 28 7:30 PM vs MXC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Nov. 29 7:30 PM vs MXC MAVSTV/UEN
Dec. 1 8:00 PM @ MXC MAVSTV/UEN
Dec. 7 3:00 PM @ BHM MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Dec. 9 7:00 PM @ BHM MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Dec. 12 7:30 PM vs AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Dec. 13 7:30 PM vs AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Dec. 27 6:00 PM @ NOB MAVSTV/UEN
Dec. 29 6:00 PM @ GBO MAVSTV/UEN
Dec. 31 12:00 PM @ GBO MAVSTV/UEN
Jan. 2 7:00 PM @ OKL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Jan. 4 4:00 PM @ MXC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Jan. 6 8:00 PM @ MXC MAVSTV/UEN
Jan. 9 7:30 PM vs CLC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Jan. 11 3:30 PM vs CLC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Jan. 14 7:00 PM @ MHU MAVSTV/UEN
Jan. 19 2:00 PM vs CCG MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Jan. 23 7:30 PM vs VAL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Jan. 26 8:30 PM @ RCR MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Jan. 28 8:00 PM @ RCR MAVSTV/UEN
Jan. 31 7:30 PM vs SXF MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Feb. 1 3:30 PM vs SXF MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Feb. 4 10:30 AM @ AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Feb. 6 7:30 PM vs STO MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Feb. 7 7:30 PM vs STO MAVSTV/UEN
Feb. 12 7:00 PM vs RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Feb. 20 7:30 PM vs SBL MAVSTV/UEN
Feb. 21 7:30 PM vs SBL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Feb. 28 7:30 PM vs VAL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 3 7:00 PM @ MHU MAVSTV/UEN
Mar. 7 12:00 PM @ OKL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 9 11:30 AM @ SLC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 10 7:00 PM @ SLC MAVSTV/UEN
Mar. 12 7:00 PM @ AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 14 7:30 PM vs SDC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 16 7:00 PM vs SDC MAVSTV/UEN
Mar. 17 7:00 PM vs RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 20 7:30 PM vs IWA MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 22 3:30 PM vs IWA MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
Mar. 27 9:00 PM @ SCW MAVSTV/UEN
Mar. 28 9:00 PM @ SCW MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA
