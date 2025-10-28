Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Broadcast Schedule

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends have released their full 2025-26 broadcast schedule, offering fans more ways than ever to follow the team live. This season, 31 of the team's 48 games will be televised locally on KFAA, while every game will stream on MavsTV and Urban Edge Network (UEN).

The season tips off on the road Friday, November 7th, against the Osceola Magic with the action airing live on KFAA and UEN, marking the first of 31 televised matchups. The Legends will also have 18 of 24 home games featured on KFAA, giving fans in North Texas even more opportunities to watch the team in action-whether in person or on screen.

Returning to the broadcast booth this season is Kyle Youmans, who will deliver play-by-play commentary across the full slate of televised games. Joining him on color commentary are Hek'ma Harrison and DJ Draper, who will rotate duties throughout the season.

Below is the complete 2025-26 Legends Broadcast Schedule:

Date Time (CT) Legends Game Broadcast

Nov. 7 6:00 PM @ Osceola MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Nov. 8 6:00 PM @ Osceola MAVSTV/UEN

Nov. 11 7:00 PM vs Memphis MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Nov. 13 7:00 PM @ RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Nov. 15 7:00 PM @ RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Nov. 21 7:30 PM vs OKL MAVSTV/UEN

Nov. 22 7:30 PM vs OKL MAVSTV/UEN

Nov. 28 7:30 PM vs MXC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Nov. 29 7:30 PM vs MXC MAVSTV/UEN

Dec. 1 8:00 PM @ MXC MAVSTV/UEN

Dec. 7 3:00 PM @ BHM MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Dec. 9 7:00 PM @ BHM MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Dec. 12 7:30 PM vs AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Dec. 13 7:30 PM vs AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Dec. 27 6:00 PM @ NOB MAVSTV/UEN

Dec. 29 6:00 PM @ GBO MAVSTV/UEN

Dec. 31 12:00 PM @ GBO MAVSTV/UEN

Jan. 2 7:00 PM @ OKL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Jan. 4 4:00 PM @ MXC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Jan. 6 8:00 PM @ MXC MAVSTV/UEN

Jan. 9 7:30 PM vs CLC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Jan. 11 3:30 PM vs CLC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Jan. 14 7:00 PM @ MHU MAVSTV/UEN

Jan. 19 2:00 PM vs CCG MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Jan. 23 7:30 PM vs VAL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Jan. 26 8:30 PM @ RCR MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Jan. 28 8:00 PM @ RCR MAVSTV/UEN

Jan. 31 7:30 PM vs SXF MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Feb. 1 3:30 PM vs SXF MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Feb. 4 10:30 AM @ AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Feb. 6 7:30 PM vs STO MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Feb. 7 7:30 PM vs STO MAVSTV/UEN

Feb. 12 7:00 PM vs RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Feb. 20 7:30 PM vs SBL MAVSTV/UEN

Feb. 21 7:30 PM vs SBL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Feb. 28 7:30 PM vs VAL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 3 7:00 PM @ MHU MAVSTV/UEN

Mar. 7 12:00 PM @ OKL MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 9 11:30 AM @ SLC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 10 7:00 PM @ SLC MAVSTV/UEN

Mar. 12 7:00 PM @ AUS MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 14 7:30 PM vs SDC MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 16 7:00 PM vs SDC MAVSTV/UEN

Mar. 17 7:00 PM vs RGV MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 20 7:30 PM vs IWA MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 22 3:30 PM vs IWA MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA

Mar. 27 9:00 PM @ SCW MAVSTV/UEN

Mar. 28 9:00 PM @ SCW MAVSTV/UEN / KFAA







