Remix Acquire Rights to #1 Overall Pick in 2025 NBA G League Draft, Announce Training Camp Roster

Published on October 28, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix have acquired the returning player rights to Dillon Jones, who was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft on Saturday. In exchange, the Remix have sent the returning player rights to Will Richardson, along with a 2026 first-round NBA G League Draft pick (from RGV via OSC) and a 2027 NBA G League first-round pick to the South Bay Lakers.

Jones was selected No. 26 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and appeared in 54 games last season for the 2025 NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder. In 23 games while on assignment with the Oklahoma City Blue, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Most recently, the Weber State product appeared in three preseason games for the Washington Wizards, averaging 2.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 11 minutes. He also earned 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists on average while playing on the Wizards' NBA 2k26 Summer League roster.

Additionally, the Rip City Remix announced the team's 2025-26 training camp roster, including Trail Blazers Two-Way players. Alex Reese and Romeo Weems are returning for their third seasons with the team.

Rip City Remix 2025 Training Camp Roster

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior to/From

27 Andrew Carr F 6-11 235 Kentucky/USA

37 Drew Cisse C 6-11 200 Western Illinois/USA

91 Sidy Cissoko* G 6-6 200 G League Ignite/France

18 Javonte Cooke* G 6-6 185 Winston-Salem/USA

42 Blake Hinson F 6-8 230 Pittsburgh/USA

31 Dillon Jones F 6-5 235 Weber State/USA

29 Jayson Kent F 6-8 215 Texas/USA

2 Caleb Love* G 6-3 212 Arizona/USA

28 Sean Pedulla G 6-2 190 Ole Miss/USA

65 Alex Reese F/C 6-9 245 Alabama/USA

11 Liam Robbins C 7-0 250 Vanderbilt/USA

40 Demarcus Sharp G 6-3 170 Austin Peay/USA

95 Kalil Thomas G 6-5 200 Morehead State/USA

55 Jaykwon Walton G 6-7 206 Memphis/USA

10 Romeo Weems F 6-7 215 DePaul/USA

The Rip City Remix will open training camp on Monday in Portland ahead of the season opener on Friday, Nov. 7 at Santa Cruz Warriors. The Remix will return to Chiles Center for the first home game of the 2025-26 season on Dec. 2 vs. San Diego. Season ticket packages and single game tickets are available.







