Rip City Remix Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, will begin their 2025-26 season campaign on Nov. 7 at Santa Cruz Warriors. Embarking on a six-game road trip throughout November, stops include Valley Suns, South Bay Lakers and San Diego Clippers.
Jumping into a jam-packed December, Rip City will host eight home games at Chiles Center, starting off with their home opener on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers. The Remix has also curated an engaging promotional calendar for each of the 24 home games to give fans even more to look forward to during the season. Two celebration nights, intended to uplift the diverse and vibrant cultures that thrive in Portland, include the MLK Celebration and Women's Empowerment. Additionally, expect to see the return of fan-favorite Bingo Wednesdays and newly introduced Trivia Tuesdays!
The Tip Off Tournament will run for the duration of the first 14 games of the season, culminating in the NBA G League Winter Showcase December 19-22. The Remix will then compete in their first regular season games at the event in Orlando. The 36 games of the regular season will determine playoff eligibility and seeding for the NBA G League Playoffs in the spring.
To celebrate the season approaching, the Remix collaborated with young, local Portland fans to create a light-hearted retro-style newscast regarding upcoming home games and promotions. The full video can be seen on @RipCityRemix social platforms.
The Remix are proud to partner with Tixr as our official ticketing partner for a third consecutive season to get our fans closer to the action.
Season tickets and half-season packages are on sale now, starting at $120. Single game tickets can be purchased beginning October 1.
NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025
- Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Season Schedule - Texas Legends
- Noblesville Boom Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Noblesville Boom
- Santa Cruz Warriors Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Valley Suns Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Valley Suns
- Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule - Oklahoma City Blue
- South Bay Lakers Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - South Bay Lakers
- Rip City Remix Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule - Rip City Remix
- Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Windy City Bulls
- Motor City Cruise Tip-Off 2025-26 G League Season on November 7 vs. Sioux Falls - Motor City Cruise
- College Park Skyhawks Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - College Park Skyhawks
- Maine Celtics Announc 2025-26 Season Schedule - Maine Celtics
- Osceola Magic Announce 2025-26 G League Schedule - Osceola Magic
- NBA G League's 25th Season Tips off November 7th - G League
- Greensboro Swarm Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Greensboro Swarm
- Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Grand Rapids Gold
- Cleveland Charge 2025-26 Schedule Presented by Seatgeek - Cleveland Charge
- Skyforce Announces Complete 2025-26 Schedule - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Long Island Nets Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Long Island Nets
- Iowa Wolves Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Iowa Wolves
- Austin Spurs Announce 20th Anniversary Schedule - Austin Spurs
- Delaware Blue Coats Announce Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Delaware Blue Coats
- Birmingham Squadron Reveal Full 2025-26 Season Schedule - Birmingham Squadron
- Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedules - Memphis Hustle
- Raptors 905 Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Raptors 905
- Skyforce Hiring for the 2025-26 Season - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rip City Remix Stories
- Rip City Remix Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule
- Remix Business Executive Honored by Local Outlet
- Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft
- Trail Blazers Sign Caleb Love to Two-Way Contract
- Rip City Remix Name Jonah Herscu Head Coach