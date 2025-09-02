Rip City Remix Announce 2025-26 NBA G League Season Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, will begin their 2025-26 season campaign on Nov. 7 at Santa Cruz Warriors. Embarking on a six-game road trip throughout November, stops include Valley Suns, South Bay Lakers and San Diego Clippers.

Jumping into a jam-packed December, Rip City will host eight home games at Chiles Center, starting off with their home opener on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. vs. San Diego Clippers. The Remix has also curated an engaging promotional calendar for each of the 24 home games to give fans even more to look forward to during the season. Two celebration nights, intended to uplift the diverse and vibrant cultures that thrive in Portland, include the MLK Celebration and Women's Empowerment. Additionally, expect to see the return of fan-favorite Bingo Wednesdays and newly introduced Trivia Tuesdays!

The Tip Off Tournament will run for the duration of the first 14 games of the season, culminating in the NBA G League Winter Showcase December 19-22. The Remix will then compete in their first regular season games at the event in Orlando. The 36 games of the regular season will determine playoff eligibility and seeding for the NBA G League Playoffs in the spring.

To celebrate the season approaching, the Remix collaborated with young, local Portland fans to create a light-hearted retro-style newscast regarding upcoming home games and promotions. The full video can be seen on @RipCityRemix social platforms.

The Remix are proud to partner with Tixr as our official ticketing partner for a third consecutive season to get our fans closer to the action.

Season tickets and half-season packages are on sale now, starting at $120. Single game tickets can be purchased beginning October 1.







NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.