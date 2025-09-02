Oklahoma City Blue Announces 2025-26 Season Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Oklahoma City Blue News Release
OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Blue announced its 2025-26 season schedule today and will open the season on the road on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Blue returns home after that to host the Birmingham Squadron in the home opener and first Field Trip Day game of the season at Paycom Center on Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
During the 2025-26 season, the Blue will host eight home weekend games consisting of two Friday, three Saturday and three Sunday contests. The Blue schedule features a five-game homestand that spans from December 27 through January 4 and a six-game homestand that spans from January 26 through February 10.
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Blue will host the Windy City Bulls at Tulsa's BOK Center on Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. for a Field Trip Day game. Oklahoma City's remaining Field Trip Day games, all presented by The people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas, take place on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. versus the Austin Spurs and March 4 at 11 a.m. versus the South Bay Lakers, both at Paycom Center.
The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.
The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.
The complete 2025-26 season schedule can be found here. All games will be broadcast on OKC Sports Radio 105.3. If fans are interested in Blue season tickets, group experiences or other ticket opportunities, please call 405-208-HOOP (4667) or visit okcblue.com.
