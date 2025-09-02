Memphis Hustle Announce 2025-26 Tip-Off Tournament and Regular Season Schedules

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced its schedule, presented by OrthoSouth, for the 2025-26 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament and regular season. The Hustle open the Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. (all times central) against the Mexico City Capitanes at Landers Center.

The NBA G League season will begin with the Tip-Off Tournament schedule from Nov. 7 - Dec. 16, featuring seven home games and seven road games against teams in a regional pod. The teams with the best win percentage in each of the four regional pods, as well as the four teams with the next best win percentage across the league, will go on to play for the Tip-Off Tournament Championship in a single-elimination tournament at the NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22. The remaining NBA G League teams who do not qualify to compete for the Tip-Off Tournament Championship will each play an additional two games at the Winter Showcase outside of the tournament format. New this season, the games at the Winter Showcase, excluding the Tip-Off Tournament Championship Game, will count towards the regular season standings.

The 36-game regular season slate, now beginning with two games at the Winter Showcase, will feature 17 home games at Landers Center and 17 road games before culminating with the 2026 NBA G League Playoffs. The Hustle will host the Valley Suns on Saturday, Dec. 27, at 7 p.m. for the regular season home opener.

Fans are encouraged to guarantee their seats to all the best Tip-Off Tournament and regular season matchups by purchasing 2025-26 Season Tickets and can do so by calling (901) 888-HOOP. Season Ticket Packages in the lower bowl start at just $10 per game and feature multiple Season Ticket Member benefits, including member discounts on gear and merchandise, playoff ticket priority for both the Memphis Hustle and Memphis Grizzlies, invitations to select Grizzlies games during the 2025-26 season and more.

All-inclusive Floor seats and tables are still available, with other ticket packages set to be announced later. Additionally, the Memphis Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more. Single Game Tickets will be available for purchase starting this fall at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the Landers Center Box office, online at memphishustle.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP.

The Memphis Hustle will host two Education Day Games on Wednesday, Nov. 19, against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Wednesday, Feb. 11, vs. the Santa Cruz Warriors. Each Education Day Game, thousands of students in the Mid-South pack Landers Center for a game in which the students receive a unique experience.

The Hustle will host two season long four-game home stands with the first one beginning on Friday, Nov. 15, against the Austin Spurs and culminating on Friday, Nov. 21, vs. the Vipers. The second four-game home stand starts on Friday, Feb. 6, against the San Diego Clippers and concludes on Thursday, Feb. 12, vs. the Warriors. The 2025-26 schedule features a total of eight back-to-backs (including the Tip-Off Tournament) and a season-long four-game road trip from Jan. 18-24.

The Hustle continue competition in the 15-team Western Conference. Of its 36 regular season games, the Hustle will play 28 games against Western Conference foes and six games against the Eastern Conference, with two games to be announced at the Winter Showcase. The Hustle's interconference schedule sees them host the Greensboro Swarm and Wisconsin Herd, with away games against the Cleveland Charge and Motor City Cruise.

The complete 2025-26 Hustle Tip-Off Tournament and regular season schedule is attached. More information on single game tickets, promotions, theme nights and other attractions will be announced in the coming weeks.

2025-26 HUSTLE TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT AND REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN*

Month Total Games Home Games Away Games

November 9 6 3

December * 8 3 5

January 10 3 7

February 11 8 3

March 10 4 6

Day of Week Total Games Home Games Away Games

Sunday 11 4 7

Monday 4 2 2

Tuesday 8 3 5

Wednesday 6 3 3

Thursday 6 4 2

Friday 6 4 2

Saturday 7 4 3

Longest Home Stand 7 days/4 games (Nov. 15-21; Feb. 6-12)

Longest Road Trip 7 days/4 games (Jan 18-24)

* - Based on the 48 games announced; Memphis will play an additional two Winter Showcase games from Dec. 19-22.

