Skyforce Hiring for the 2025-26 Season

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

The Sioux Falls Skyforce is looking for energetic, driven individuals to join our team for the upcoming basketball season! Staff members will play an important role in creating an exciting game-day experience at the Sanford Pentagon, with the season running November through March. These are paid positions, and students may also be eligible to earn school credit.

Our internship program provides a unique opportunity to step inside the fast-paced world of professional sports. Interns gain valuable, hands-on experience working alongside the Skyforce front office staff while developing skills that translate across the sports and entertainment industry. Beyond daily responsibilities, the program emphasizes networking, professional development, and career growth.

Open positions and application details can be found below. Applications will be accepted through Friday, October 10th. Don't miss your chance to be part of the Force this season!

Available Positions:

- On-court Emcee

Host promotions and games during breaks during the game. They will work closely with game operations and be required to memorize lines, talk in front of crowds, and organize small groups of people. Seeking individuals who can bring calm in chaos and bring excitement during lulls.

- Game Operations

Out-going individuals looking to get involved behind the scenes with a sports organization. They will assist in gamed setup and teardown, execute all in-game promotions and giveaways as well as be an ambassador for the organization as they interact with fans at games and events.

- Music/DJ

Control music during game play and timeouts. Must be familiar with music system (training available) or be able to provide their own system and have the confidence to help control the atmosphere within the arena.

- Ball Crew

Ball crew members assist both home and visiting coaching staff with various game day tasks including rebounding during warm-ups/shoot around, managing benches during game, sweeping floor and cleaning locker room and benches post-game.

- Team Attendant

Responsible for hosting opponents during shootarounds, practice, and game arrivals and departures. Must be organized, responsible, and a self-starter. Duties include but are not limited to hosting opponents, assisting with equipment, managing logistics, and working with the ball crew.

- Retail

Driven and self-starting individuals seeking experience in retail sales, specifically operations, order fulfillment, e-commerce and brick and mortar. They will have the opportunity to take the lead in sales efforts and the responsibility of managing e-commerce. Prior experience is not necessary.

- Hospitality Attendant

Responsible for welcoming select guests and ensuring they are guided to the correct location for parties, group outings, or suite experiences. Must be personable, attentive, and customer-focused. Duties include but are not limited to greeting and escorting guests, assisting with customer questions, serving as a suite attendant, and promoting merchandise sales.

- Videoboard

Run digital systems in production room to ensure high quality entertainment and sponsorship fulfillment. These individuals will communicate with Game Ops director to ensure script is being followed and graphics/videos are being played at the correct time.

- Broadcast/Camera Operator

Responsible for pre-game setup of cameras, headsets and cables for the broadcast, along with assisting in any audio testing and setup required for on-air talent at the scorer's table. Position may also have the opportunity to serve as a camera operator during the broadcast.

- Stats Crew

Position includes opportunity to shadow and learn how to use the NGSS Genius Stats System as well as gain experience in a number of stats-related roles. Position may also involve arena setup, preparation of the stats system prior to games and tear down of the system post-game.

- Ticket Sales

Outgoing and driven individuals seeking to gain valuable experience in the sports ticketing industry. These individuals will assist with garnering and/or managing groups, single game ticket sales, and fan experience packages. Prior experience is not necessary.

- Mascot

Individuals must bring to life the spirit of our organization through connection with fans and the community. Seeking eager individuals to make appearances at community events, home games, and promotional shoots.

Qualifications/Expectations:

- All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

- Candidates must be able to attend Skyforce home games.

- The ability to work flexible hours to include nights, weekends and holidays is required.

- Candidates must be innovative, proven self-starters, independent, energetic, and organized while possessing excellent interpersonal skills.

- Candidates must exhibit professional appearance and behavior at all times.

To Apply:

- Submit online application and resume. Application must be filled out completely, including references, in order to be considered for a position.

- All applications must be submitted by Friday, October 10th.

- Questions or inquiries can be directed to Kylie at kylie@skyforceonline.com or 605-332-0605







