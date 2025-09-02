Iowa Wolves Announce 2025-26 Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced its 2025-26 NBA G League schedule, highlighted by 24 home games at Casey's Center, including hosting the Cleveland Charge for an opening weekend back-to-back set on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday Nov. 8.

The 2025-26 NBA G League season is divided into the 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Fla. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

Following their opening weekend back-to-back set against Cleveland, the Wolves continue the Tip-Off Tournament portion of their schedule in Grand Rapids on Nov. 13 against the Gold before returning home to host a Tip-Off Tournament-long four-game homestand Nov. 16-21 when the Wolves welcome in the Noblesville Boom on Nov. 16 and 17 and the Windy City Bulls on Nov. 20 and 21.

The Wolves then hit the road for a Tip-Off Tournament long four-game road trip with games against the Motor City Cruise on Nov. 29, the Gold on Dec. 4 and the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Dec. 6 and 7. Iowa wraps up their Tip-Off Tournament schedule by hosting the Cruise on Dec. 12 and road games against the Wisconsin Herd on Dec. 14 and 16.

Iowa's regular season schedule begins at the Winter Showcase and continues with a three-game road trip starting Dec. 27 against the Greensboro Swarm and games against the Delaware Blue Coats on Dec. 29 and 31. The Wolves will then host the Skyforce on Jan. 3 and 4, before hitting the road for a regular season-long four-game road trip with games against the San Diego Clippers on Jan. 9 and 10 and the Valley Suns on Jan. 13 and 15.

The Wolves will return home to host a regular season-long five-game homestand with matchups against the Long Island Nets on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, Memphis Hustle on Jan. 24, Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Jan. 26 and Mexico City Capitanes on Jan. 27.

Iowa will then travel to the West Coast to battle the Santa Cruz Warriors on Jan. 30 and 31 and the Stockton Kings on Feb. 3, before a three-game homestand against the Maine Celtics on Feb. 7 and the Austin Spurs on Feb. 10 and 11, prior to the NBA All-Star Break from Feb. 13-18. The Wolves return from the break to host Rio Grande Valley on Feb. 22, before traveling back to Stockton on Feb. 25 and returning home to face the Capitanes on Feb. 27.

The Wolves begin the month of March with two road games against the Rip City Remix on March 2 and 4, before heading home for a matchup against the Hustle on March 8. The South Bay Lakers will host the Wolves on March 11 and 13, with Iowa heading home to host four of their final six games at Casey's Center, beginning with games against the Salt Lake City Stars on March 16 and 18. Following a quick trip to Texas to battle the Texas Legends on March 20 and 22, the Wolves close out their regular season schedule by hosting the Oklahoma City Blue on March 26 and 28.

Iowa Wolves' flex packs are currently on sale and offer options for 24, 12, six and three ticket packages, good for any Iowa Wolves home game, starting as low as $21 per ticket. Buy your flex packs now.

Group deposits are now being accepted for the 2025-26 season. The Iowa Wolves offer a variety of on-court experiences for groups of all sizes to get your group howling. From pregame performances to postgame free throws on the Wolves' court, there is something for everyone and spots fill up fast! Place your deposit at iawolves.com/groups.

The entire schedule with game times is attached. The team's marquee theme nights, Community Series and full promotional schedule with fan giveaways will all be announced later.

Key Facts About the 2025-26 Iowa Wolves Schedule

By month, the schedule breaks down as follows: Nov. (6 home, 2 away = 8 total), Dec. (1 home, 8 away = 9 total), Jan. (7 home, 6 away = 13 total), Feb. (5 home, 2 away = 7 total), March (5 home, 6 away = 11 total).

By day, the schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (4 home, 2 away = 6 total), Tuesday (2 home, 3 away = 5 total), Wednesday (2 home, 4 away = 6 total), Thursday (2 home, 3 away = 5 total), Friday (4 home, 4 away = 8 total), Saturday (5 home, 5 away = 10 total), Sunday (5 home, 3 away = 8 total).

The Wolves will play 10 back-to-back sets this season: seven home-home and three away-away.







NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.