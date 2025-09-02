Delaware Blue Coats Announce Schedule for 2025-26 Season

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Delaware Blue Coats News Release







WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats will open the 2025-26 NBA G League season at home against the Westchester Knicks on Saturday, Nov. 8, at Chase Fieldhouse.

The Blue Coats home opener is just one of the many weekend contests the team will host, as 16 of the 24 home games will be weekend matchups this season.

Season tickets, VIP packages and partial plans are available now and the Blue Coats are accepting group deposits for family and corporate outings, birthday parties and suite experiences. Fans can contact a member of the Blue Coats sales team HERE.

Delaware is slated to host 7 home games during the G League Tip Off Tournament which spans from Nov. 8 - Dec. 16. The team will then travel to Orlando for the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The annual in-season scouting event is a four-day tournament which allows players to play in front of NBA General Managers and Executives from all 30 NBA teams. The Blue Coats will then begin their Regular Season on the road against the Cleveland Charge on Dec. 27, before returning to Chase Fieldhouse to host the Iowa Wolves on Dec. 29.

Key dates include Wednesday, Dec. 31, as the Blue Coats will host their first ever New Year's Eve Game. The Kids Countdown to 2026 Tip-Off will be at 12 noon against the Iowa Wolves to close out the 2025 calendar year. The Blue Coats will host Education Day Games at Chase Fieldhouse on Thursday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 12. These annual events serve as the ultimate field trips for local elementary schools, with the most recent game setting a franchise record in attendance last season. (2,778 fans on March 20, 2025)

Six of the Blue Coats' eight games in February will take place at the Chase Fieldhouse, tying with March for the team's most home games in a single month throughout the campaign. Included in the group of home games is a season-long five-game homestand from Feb. 5-21, featuring back-to-back matchups against the Wisconsin Herd (Feb. 5, Feb. 7) and the Maine Celtics - 2024 NBA G League Champions (Feb. 19, Feb. 21).

The Blue Coats promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on ticket packages for the 2025-2026 season, visit WWW.BLUECOATS.TEAM.

SEASON STRUCTURE

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.







NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.