Windy City Bulls Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

September 2, 2025

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, announced its 2025-26 season schedule today. The campaign marks the franchise's ninth in Hoffman Estates and is also the league's silver anniversary season as the NBA G League commemorates 25 years of growth and development.

The NBA G League season will be divided into two parts: the 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season that now begins with December's Winter Showcase games.

Windy City fans will have 24 opportunities to catch the team at home with 15 matchups falling on weekend dates. This season, the Windy City Bulls roster will feature three two-way players from the Chicago Bulls. Newcomer Yuki Kawamura, second-round draft pick Lachlan Olbrich and returning player Emanuel Miller. Windy City will host the Wisconsin Herd for Opening Night, presented by BMO, on Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Bulls will spend the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Hoffman Estates with home games against the Cleveland Charge on Friday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 30. Windy City will then host the Motor City Cruise for back-to-back action at home on Friday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 6.

The team wraps up the Tip-Off Tournament on the road with two games in Grand Rapids on Dec. 9 & 11 before traveling to the league's newest franchise in Noblesville, IN to face the Boom on Dec. 13 & 14.

The regular season will begin December 19-22 at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in Orlando. Following a holiday break, Windy City will finish the calendar year with a pair of games against Motor City on Dec. 27 & 29.

Windy City will return home in the new year for five straight contests beginning with back-to-back games against Osceola on Jan. 2 & 3 before Delaware travels to Hoffman Estates for two games the following week. The homestand concludes when Noblesville pays its first visit to Illinois for a Sunday evening tipoff on Jan. 11.

Following a 24-day stretch that will see the team travel for games in San Diego, Westchester, Oklahoma City and Greensboro, Windy City will return home in early February for two games against Long Island on Feb. 5 & 6, the first of which will be the team's annual 11 a.m. Education Day, presented by BMO.

The team will spend most of February at home, hosting Grand Rapids on Feb. 11 & 12. After the conclusion of the NBA All-Star Break, Windy City hosts the Raptors 905 on Feb. 20 & 21.

The team then embarks on a road trip to Maine and Cleveland to begin a busy March schedule featuring 13 total games.

The team's final five home games fall within the week of Mar. 8 when it will host four different opponents, including a first-ever visit by the Valley Suns on Mar. 12 & 14. The regular season concludes on a road trip as Windy City travels to Capital City, Birmingham and Westchester for five total games, concluding on Mar. 28.

The full Windy City Bulls schedule may be found at WindyCityBulls.com. The team's promotional schedule of theme games and giveaways will be released in the coming weeks.

