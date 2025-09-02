Osceola Magic Announce 2025-26 G League Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic announced today its schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA G League schedule. The defending Eastern Conference champs will host opening weekend starting on Friday November 7, presented by 7 Brew, and continuing on Saturday November 8. Both games will be against the Texas Legends and tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

Osceola Magic season tickets and group tickets are on sale now, with individual game tickets available for purchase on Wed. Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. ET at OsceolaMagic.com/tickets or by calling 407.447.2140. Promotional calendar and broadcast schedule to be announced at a later date.

The Magic's complete home schedule is available through their official website, OsceolaMagic.com, while the entire NBA G League schedule can be found at gleague.nba.com.

Osceola will play eight games in November (five home, three away), nine games in December (two home, seven away, not including NBA G League Winter Showcase), 10 games in January (three home, seven away), eight games in February (five home, three away), and 13 games in March (nine home, four away).

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

Osceola's final home games will take place on Friday, March 20, presented by AdventHealth, and Saturday, March 21. Both games will be against Delaware and tip off at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic close the 2025-26 regular season on Saturday, March 28 @ Motor City (7 p.m. ET). A breakdown of the 2025-26 schedule is below.

2025-26 OSCEOLA MAGIC SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

GAMES BY MONTH

Nov. *Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.

Overall 8 9 10 8 13

Home 5 2 3 5 9

Away 3 7 7 3 4

*Winter Showcase, December 19-22

GAMES BY DAY

Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Overall 5 4 7 8 7 11 6

Home 2 4 4 4 4 2 5

Away 3 0 3 4 3 9 1

BACK-TO-BACKS

Total: 10

Away-to-Away: 4

Home-to-Home: 6

LONGEST HOMESTAND: ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â7 games, 15 days (Feb. 25 - Mar. 11)

LONGEST ROAD TRIP: ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â10 games, 29 days (Dec. 27 - Jan. 24)

2025-26 OSCEOLA MAGIC SCHEDULE (All Times Eastern)

*HOME GAMES IN CAPS - Ticket Information: (407) 447-2140

November

Fri. Nov. 7 TEXAS LEGENDS 7 P.M. ET

Sat. Nov. 8 TEXAS LEGENDS 7 P.M. ET

Thu. Nov. 13 MEXICO CITY CAPITANES 11 A.M. ET

Fri. Nov. 14 BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON 7 P.M. ET

Sun. Nov. 16 BIRMINGHAM SQUADRON 3 P.M. ET

Wed. Nov. 19 @ Austin Spurs 8 P.M. ET

Thu. Nov. 20 @ Austin Spurs 8 P.M. ET

Wed. Nov. 26 @ Rio Grande Valley Vipers 8 P.M. ET

December

Mon. Dec. 1 @ Rio Grande Valley Vipers 8 P.M. ET

Thu. Dec. 4 @ Oklahoma City Blue 8 P.M. ET

Sat. Dec. 6 @ Oklahoma City Blue 8 P.M. ET

Thu. Dec. 11 @ Memphis Hustle 8 P.M. ET

Sun. Dec. 14 MEMPHIS HUSTLE 3 P.M. ET

Tue. Dec. 16 MEMPHIS HUSTLE 7 P.M. ET

Winter Showcase TBD

Winter Showcase TBD

Sat. Dec. 27 @ Santa Cruz Warriors 10 P.M. ET

Sun. Dec. 28 @ Santa Cruz Warriors 9 P.M. ET

Wed. Dec. 31 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â@ Rip City Remix 3:30 P.M. ET

January

Fri. Jan. 2 @ Windy City Bulls 8 P.M. ET

Sat. Jan. 3 @ Windy City Bulls 8 P.M. ET

Thu. Jan. 8 @ Birmingham Squadron 8 P.M. ET

Sat. Jan. 10 @ Birmingham Squadron 7 P.M. ET

Mon. Jan. 12 @ College Park Skyhawks 7 P.M. ET

Sat. Jan. 17 @ Greensboro Swarm 6 P.M. ET

Sat. Jan 24 @ Westchester Knicks 7 P.M. ET

Mon. Jan. 26 RAPTORS 905 7 P.M. ET

Wed. Jan. 28 RAPTORS 905 7 P.M. ET

Thu. Jan. 29 WESTCHESTER KNICKS 7 P.M. ET

February

Mon. Feb. 2 SOUTH BAY LAKERS 7 P.M. ET

Wed. Feb. 4 NOBLESVILLE BOOM 7 P.M. ET

Fri. Feb. 6 NOBLESVILLE BOOM 7 P.M. ET

Thu. Feb. 19 @ Capital City Go-Go 7 P.M. ET

Sat. Feb. 21 @ Grand Rapids Gold 7 P.M. ET

Mon. Feb. 23 @ Grand Rapids Gold 7 P.M. ET

Wed. Feb. 25 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬âCLEVELAND CHARGE 7 P.M. ET

Thu. Feb. 26 CLEVELAND CHARGE 7 P.M. ET

March

Sun. Mar. 1 SIOUX FALLS SKYFORCE 3 P.M. ET

Tue. Mar. 3 SIOUX FALLS SKYFORCE 7 P.M. ET

Sun. Mar. 8 MAINE CELTICS 3 P.M. ET

Tue. Mar. 10 MAINE CELTICS 7 P.M. ET

Wed. Mar. 11 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â WISCONSIN HERD 7 P.M. ET

Fri. Mar. 13 @ Greensboro Swarm 7 P.M. ET

Sun. Mar. 15 LONG ISLAND NETS 3 P.M. ET

Tue. Mar. 17 LONG ISLAND NETS 7 P.M. ET

Fri. Mar. 20 DELAWARE BLUE COATS 7 P.M. ET

Sat. Mar. 21 DELAWARE BLUE COATS 7 P.M. ET

Wed. Mar. 25 ¬â ¬â ¬â ¬â @ College Park Skyhawks 7 P.M. ET

Fri. Mar. 27 @ Motor City Cruise 7 P.M. ET

Sat. Mar. 28 @ Motor City Cruise 7 P.M. ET

Local television and radio schedule TBD







NBA G League Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.