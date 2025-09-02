NBA G League's 25th Season Tips off November 7th

NEW YORK - The NBA G League today released its complete game schedule for the league's 25 th season, which tips off on Friday, Nov. 7. The new season features an expanded playoff field and 31 teams, including the rebranded Noblesville Boom, the affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

Key dates during the 2025-26 season include:

Nov. 7 - The Noblesville Boom (Indiana Pacers) play their first game as the Boom when the team travels to Michigan to play the Grand Rapids Gold (Denver Nuggets).

Nov. 8 - The 2024-25 NBA G League Champion Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings) begin defense of their title when the team hosts the San Diego Clippers (LA Clippers) at Stockton Arena.

Nov. 8 - The Boom hosts their first game at The Arena at Innovation Mile against the Gold.

Dec. 19-22 - The 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase takes place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orlando Convention Center.

Additionally, the 2025-26 NBA G League calendar features several league-wide Social Impact & Inclusion initiatives, including Hoops for Troops in November, NBA Cares Season of Giving and World Basketball Day in December, Martin Luther King Jr. Day games in January, Black History Month in February and Women's History Month in March.

