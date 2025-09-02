Stockton Kings Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the defending 2024-25 NBA G League champions and G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced their schedule for the 2025-26 season presented by Kaiser Permanente.

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase from Dec. 19-22 in Orlando, Fla. Teams will be placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games during the Winter Showcase.

Stockton will begin the Tip-Off Tournament at home with back-to-back matchups against the San Diego Clippers (Nov. 8 & 9) at Adventist Health Arena. After the home opening weekend, Stockton will hit the road for a pair of 7 p.m. games against the Santa Cruz Warriors (Nov. 14 & 15). The team will then return home to host back-to-back matches against the Valley Suns (Nov. 19 & 20). They will then travel to play the Salt Lake City Stars (Nov. 22 & 24), followed by the Valley Suns (Nov. 30).

The Kings start December at home, hosting the Salt Lake City Stars (Dec. 4) and South Bay Lakers (Dec. 9 & 10). After road games against the Rip City Remix (Dec. 15 & 16), the team will travel to Orlando for the Winter Showcase, concluding the Tip-Off Tournament.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the regular season. Stockton will begin the regular season at home against Rip City (Dec. 27 & 28).

The team will begin the new year with a three-game homestand against the Wisconsin Herd (Jan. 3) and the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Jan. 5 & 7). Next, the team will head to the East Coast for a three-game road trip to take on the Westchester Knicks (Jan. 9 & 10) and the Long Island Nets (Jan. 12). They will return to Stockton to face the Oklahoma City Blue (Jan. 18) before making their way back to Arizona for a 7 p.m. contest against the Suns (Jan. 21). The final home game of the month will take place on Jan. 24 against Salt Lake City before heading back out on the road for games against the Memphis Hustle (Jan. 26) and Austin Spurs (Jan. 29).

At the beginning of February, the Kings will meet the Iowa Wolves at home (Feb. 3), then travel to battle the Texas Legends in a two-game series (Feb. 6 & 7). Stockton will return home for back-to-back games against the Mexico City Capitanes (Feb. 11 & Feb. 12). The Kings will travel to play against the Hustle fresh off the All-Star break (Feb. 20) and play two home games against Oklahoma City (Feb. 22) and Iowa (Feb. 25), before heading out to face off against South Bay (Feb. 28).

March starts with a home game against Santa Cruz (March 2), followed by two contests against the Birmingham Squadron (March 5 & 8), before embarking on a four-game road trip to visit the Sioux Falls Skyforce (March 11 & 13), Austin (March 15), and the Suns (March 17). A final homestand brings Salt Lake City (March 21) and Santa Cruz (March 22) to Stockton. The regular season will conclude with road games against South Bay (March 24), followed by the eleventh and final back-to-back of the season against San Diego (March 27 & March 28). At the end of the regular season, for the first time, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs. The NBA G League Finals is scheduled to take place in April 2026.

