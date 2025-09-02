Wisconsin Herd Announces 2025-26 Schedule

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will host its first home game of the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, Nov. 11, against the Windy City Bulls with tip-off set for 6:00 p.m. at Oshkosh Arena. Prior to the home opener, the Herd will tip off the 2025-26 season on the road against the Windy City Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Home games will tip off at 6:00 p.m. on weekdays (Monday-Thursday) and 7:00 p.m. on weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) except for Saturday, Dec. 13 vs. Grand Rapids Gold at 12:00 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Iowa Wolves at 12:00 p.m., the Herd's Annual School Day Matinee presented by BMO on Thursday, Jan. 22 vs. Noblesville Boom at 11:30 a.m. and Monday, March 9 vs. Valley Suns at 6:30 p.m. CT.

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7, and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time, the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

The Herd will play 13 of its 24 home games on the weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), with 13 different opponents set to play at Oshkosh Arena this season. Overall, Wisconsin will play nine games in November, nine games in December, 13 games in January, nine games in February and 10 games in March this season. The Herd's full 2025-26 season schedule is attached.

The Wisconsin Herd promotional schedule will be released at a later date detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2025-26 season.

The Wisconsin Herd promotional schedule will be released at a later date detailing theme nights and giveaways for the 2025-26 season.

Additional highlights of the Herd's 2025-26 regular season schedule include:

- -First time hosting the Mexico City Capitanes (March 6 & 7), Valley Suns (March 9) and Noblesville Boom (Jan. 22 & 24)

- -Season-long six-game homestand from Jan 14-24

- -Veterans Day home opener matchup against the Windy City Bulls

- -Martin Luther King Jr. Day home game matchup against the Westchester Knicks

- -Two away games for the first time in Place Bell, Laval, Quebec, against the Long Island Nets

Wisconsin Herd 2025-26 Schedule breakdown:

Games by Month (Home/Road/Neutral):

- -November: 9 games (4/5)

- -December: 9 games (3/4/2)

- -January: 13 games (7/6)

- -February: 9 games (4/5)

- -March: 10 games (6/4)

Games by day of the week (Home/Road):

- -Sunday: 3 games (1/2)

- -Monday: 6 games (5/1)

- -Tuesday: 6 games (3/3)

- -Wednesday: 4 games (2/2)

- -Thursday: 6 games (1/5)

- -Friday: 9 games (5/4)

- -Saturday: 14 games (7/7)

Back-to-Backs (11):

- -7 home-home

- -4 away-away







