Motor City Cruise Tip-Off 2025-26 G League Season on November 7 vs. Sioux Falls
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise News Release
DETROIT - The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today their 2025-26 NBA G League schedule. Entering their fifth anniversary season, the Cruise will open at home against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET at Wayne State Fieldhouse.
Cruise single-game and group tickets will go on sale Friday, Sep. 5 at 3 p.m. ET at detroit.gleague.nba.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 313-PISTONS. Season ticket packages will start as low as $300 ($12.50 per game). As part of the Pistons' development system, fans will have the chance to watch the team's two-way players Colby Jones, Daniss Jenkins and Tolu Smith with the Cruise throughout the season, alongside top G League and NBA prospects.
The Cruise begin their campaign with the Tip-Off Tournament, which makes up the first 14 games of the season. All teams will be separated into four regional pods and play against their respective G League markets. The team with the best winning percentage in each pod, along with four wild cards with the next-best records across the league, will advance to the single-elimination championship rounds from Dec. 19-22 at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The Tip-Off slate features several highlight matchups, including two rivalry home games against Cleveland on Nov. 12 and Dec. 10, and a two-game set at Grand Rapids on Nov. 15-16.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset for a traditional 36-game regular season. Teams will be split into Eastern and Western Conferences, and playoff qualification will be based solely on records. For the first time, the top eight teams in each conference will advance to the NBA G League Playoffs. Following their first two regular season games at Winter Showcase, the Cruise will begin a five-game homestand on Dec. 27. The stretch includes an Eastern Conference showdown with Windy City on Dec. 27 and 29, an in-state rivalry against Grand Rapids on Dec. 30, followed by a two-game set with the defending Winter Showcase Cup Champion Westchester Knicks, beginning on Jan. 3. The Cruise will also welcome the Noblesville Boom, formerly known as the Indiana Mad Ants for their first-ever appearance at Wayne State Fieldhouse on March 10.
Throughout the year, the Cruise will celebrate their fifth anniversary with theme nights, ticket packages and special giveaways that will be announced at a later date. The team will also host three Education Day games for local schools, tipping off at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 3, Feb. 24 and March 25.
