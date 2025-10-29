Motor City Cruise Reveal 2025-26 Tip-Off, Theme Night and Promotional Schedule for Fifth Anniversary Season

DETROIT - As the Motor City Cruise gear up to celebrate their fifth anniversary season, the organization announced today its 2025-26 tip-off, regular-season theme night and promotional schedule, highlighted by 16 theme nights and 11 unique giveaways at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

To commemorate the organization's fifth anniversary, the Cruise will introduce a special Motor City Cruise Fifth-Year Anniversary Flex Plan, which includes select home games and a choice of one past theme night jersey from previous seasons. Motor City will also continue offering $2 draft beers and $2 hot dogs at select Tuesday home games throughout the year.

The Cruise launches its fifth season in Detroit and 2025-26 promotional slate with Opening Weekend, Nov. 7-8 vs. the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The weekend features a schedule poster and a Cruise lunch pail giveaway and the debut of the "Motor City Cruise's Show Your Talent" series on Nov. 7, highlighting local performers during timeouts, halftime and throughout Wayne State Fieldhouse during the game. Additional "Show Your Talent" nights are scheduled for Dec. 29 and Feb. 3. On Nov. 8, fans can receive a Detroit Flag Replica Jersey on Small Business Night, presented by One Detroit Credit Union. The Cruise will also offer another replica jersey giveaway on Hispanic Heritage Night (Feb. 22), presented by Ideal Group.

The annual Season of Giving Holiday Game (Dec. 10 vs. Cleveland Charge) will feature a holiday ornament giveaway, while eSports Night (Jan. 3) returns with gaming stations and competitions celebrating Detroit's growing eSports community. Fans can also purchase a special eSports ticket package that includes an exclusive jersey. The Cruise will celebrate Nitro's Birthday on Jan. 11, highlighted by a Paint-Your-Own Nitro Bobblehead giveaway, honoring the team's beloved mascot.

Kids Day, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, returns Dec. 27 with family-friendly activities and a drawstring bag giveaway. In addition, Blue Cross Blue Shield will sponsor the "Post Game Shot," allowing fans to take the court after select games.

The National Girls and Women in Sports/Women's Empowerment Game, presented by Diversified Members Credit Union, is scheduled for Feb. 20 and will include a replica jersey giveaway. The Cruise will also continue to highlight community-focused initiatives, including Breast Health Awareness Night (Feb. 1) and Hoops for Troops (Jan. 4).

The Cruise will close out the 2025-26 campaign with two fan-favorite events. Superhero Night (March 27) will bring heroic energy to Wayne State Fieldhouse with a Superhero Cape giveaway, while Fan Appreciation Night (March 28) will feature in-game surprises and a Nitro and Hooper reversible plushie giveaway to thank fans for their support throughout the fifth anniversary season.

Education Day games tip off at 11 a.m. on Dec. 3, Feb. 24, and March 25, with the Michigan Science Center providing interactive STEM activities and demonstrations for local students.

Tickets for Cruise home games can be found at detroit.gleague.nba.com or ticketmaster.com, or by calling 313-PISTONS. Season ticket packages start as low as $300 ($12.50 per game).

The full 2025-26 season theme night and promotional schedule is provided below.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Theme Night Giveaway Item / Promo Deal

Fri., Nov. 7 7 p.m. Sioux Falls Home Opener Schedule Poster/Cruise Lunch Pail

Sat., Nov. 8 7 p.m. Sioux Falls Small Business Night presented by One Detroit Credit Union Detroit Flag Replica Jersey presented by One Detroit Credit Union - First 500 fans

Tues., Nov. 25 7 p.m. Wisconsin - $2 draft beers, $2 hot dogs

Wed., Dec. 3 11 a.m. Wisconsin Education Day -

Wed., Dec. 10 7 p.m. Cleveland Season of Giving Holiday Ornament

Sat., Dec. 27 7 p.m. Windy City Kids Day presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Drawstring Bag presented Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Sat., Jan. 3 7 p.m. Westchester eSports Night eSports Jersey (available as part of ticket package)

Sun., Jan. 4 6 p.m. Westchester Hoops for Troops -

Sun., Jan. 11 6 p.m. Salt Lake City Nitro's Birthday Paint-Your-Own Nitro Bobblehead

Sun., Feb. 1 5 p.m. Memphis Breast Health Awareness Night presented by Henry Ford Health Pink Rally Towels

Fri., Feb. 20 7 p.m. College Park Women's Empowerment Night presented by Diversified Members Credit Union Replica Jersey - First 500 fans

Sun., Feb. 22 3 p.m. College Park Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Ideal Group Replica Jersey presented by Ideal Group - First 500 fans

Tues., Feb. 24 11 a.m. Delaware Education Day -

Wed., March 25 11 a.m. Greensboro Education Day -

Fri., March 27 7 p.m. Osceola Superhero Night Superhero Cape

Sat., March 28 7 p.m. Osceola Fan Appreciation Night Nitro and Hooper Reversible Plushie







