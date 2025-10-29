Iowa Wolves Announce Training Camp Roster

October 29, 2025

Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G league affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, today announced the team's 2025-26 training camp roster. The roster features three two-way players, Enrique Freeman, Johnny Juzang and Rocco Zikarsky and the Wolves 2025 NBA G League Draft pick, Donte Ingram.

Freeman, 6-9, has appeared in 22 NBA games (one start) last season for the Indiana Pacers, averaging 2.1 points on 43.2% shooting and 1.4 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game. He was selected by the Pacers with the 50th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Juzang, 6-7, has appeared in 104 NBA games (23 starts) over four seasons with the Jazz and Timberwolves, owning career averages of 7.7 points on 41.9% shooting, including 36.2% from three, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 18.1 minutes per contest.

Zikarsky, 7-3, was selected with the 45th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft and acquired by the Timberwolves on draft day. He appeared in five games for the Timberwolves entry in the 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, where he averaged 3.4 points on 66.7% shooting, 2.2 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.

Ingram, 6-6, was selected by the Wolves with the 45th overall pick in the NBA G League Draft. And played four seasons at Loyola University (Ill.), appearing in 136 games (94 starts) averaging 9.1 points on 45.6% shooting, including 38.5% from three, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.6 minutes per game.

The Wolves full 2025-26 training camp roster and staff is listed below:

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Birthdate College/Prior Status

8 Brandon Adelman G 6-3 180 09/21/2000 St. John's Tryout

14 Jules Bernard G 6-6 210 01/21/2000 UCLA Returning

16 Martez Brown F 6-9 222 10/08/2000 Lincoln Memorial Returning

22 Sy Chatman F 6-8 227 07/08/2000 Buffalo Returning

20 Nojel Eastern G 6-5 235 05/26/1999 Purdue Returning

25 Enrique Freeman * F 6-9 220 07/29/2000 Akron Two-Way

7 CJ Fulton G 6-2 185 05/24/2002 Charleston Affiliate

3 Donte Ingram G/F 6-6 215 08/15/1996 Loyola Draft

24 Alize Johnson F 6-9 212 04/22/1996 Missouri State Affiliate

9 Johnny Juzang * G 6-7 226 03/17/2001 UCLA Two-Way

13 Tristen Newton G 6-5 190 04/26/2001 UCONN Affiliate

5 Zyon Pullin G 6-4 206 03/03/2001 Florida Returning

1 Nate Santos F 6-7 215 11/09/2001 Dayton Affiliate

23 Caleb Stone-Carrawell G 6-6 220 11/25/2000 Loyola Marymount Tryout

44 Rocco Zikarsky * C 7-3 227 07/11/2006 Brisbane (Australia) Two-Way

*Indicates Two-Way Contract

Head Coach: Mahmoud Abdelfattah

Assistant Coaches: Addison Walters, Michael DiBenedetto, Will Barton,

Basketball Operations Associates: Beau Coberley, Ben Sheridan

Head Athletic Trainer: Ashley Padget

Assistant Athletic Trainer: Abi Sasore

Athletic Performance Coach: D'Juan Hines

Vice President of Basketball Operations: Randi Burrell

Manager of Basketball Operations: Sharod Wright

The Wolves will tip off their 2025-26 NBA G League schedule, which features 24 home games at Casey's Center, by hosting the Cleveland Charge for an opening weekend back-to-back set of games on Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday Nov. 8. Tipoff for both games is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT and fans can purchase single-game tickets.







